Festive shopping made easy: Gorgeous beauty and lifestyle gifts you’ll want to keep for yourself

With the gifting season finally here and holiday shopping back in force, it’s time to start checking off your gifting list.

If you’re scouring for the perfect present to spoil your loved ones with, sweeten the shopping experience at Raffles City and Plaza Singapura where you will find a treasure trove of the latest luxury beauty and lifestyle gifts from renowned brands.

Boasting new and newly-revamped boutique stores alongside festive offerings and exclusive experiences, the malls – set apart by just one MRT stop – offer convenience as you can get your shopping done quickly, in the heart of the city.

Ask for the moon and celebrate the holidays with Chanel

Step into the newly-renovated Chanel fragrance and beauty boutique at Raffles City (#01-03/04) and you will find a lush space housing the luxury label’s makeup, fragrance, skincare and fashion exclusives in both seasonal and classic styles.

One of the highlights is the Chanel sunglasses wall, where shoppers can check out a comprehensive range of the brand’s iconic eyewear. The Les Exclusifs de Chanel fragrance range is also available at the Raffles City store, along with the premium Sublimage skincare range.