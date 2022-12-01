Festive shopping made easy: Gorgeous beauty and lifestyle gifts you’ll want to keep for yourself

With the gifting season finally here and holiday shopping back in force, it’s time to start checking off your gifting list.
If you’re scouring for the perfect present to spoil your loved ones with, sweeten the shopping experience at Raffles City and Plaza Singapura where you will find a treasure trove of the latest luxury beauty and lifestyle gifts from renowned brands.
Boasting new and newly-revamped boutique stores alongside festive offerings and exclusive experiences, the malls – set apart by just one MRT stop – offer convenience as you can get your shopping done quickly, in the heart of the city.
Ask for the moon and celebrate the holidays with Chanel
Step into the newly-renovated Chanel fragrance and beauty boutique at Raffles City (#01-03/04) and you will find a lush space housing the luxury label’s makeup, fragrance, skincare and fashion exclusives in both seasonal and classic styles.
One of the highlights is the Chanel sunglasses wall, where shoppers can check out a comprehensive range of the brand’s iconic eyewear. The Les Exclusifs de Chanel fragrance range is also available at the Raffles City store, along with the premium Sublimage skincare range.
Over at Plaza Singapura (#01-K6), the new N°5 Holiday Chanel Station is decked out in a bedazzling festive theme. Discover a space fully dedicated to the brand’s fragrances, makeup and skincare, and glean tips from beauty experts onsite.
Here you will find Chanel’s Holiday makeup collection, which takes inspiration from the radiant moon and features mesmerising shades from pearlescent to satiny bronze. Let your eyes, skin and lips glow with the exclusive Éclat Lunaire oversize illuminating face powder, at $118; the Les 4 Ombres Ombres De Lune eyeshadow palette, at $103 and the Duo Lumiere multi-use illuminating eye gloss, at $86.
Lipsticks make fancy stocking stuffers. Check out the alluring range of lip glosses and lipsticks from the Rouge Allure L’Extrait and Rouge Allure Laque range, from $56.
Add a touch of magic
Fans of luxury label Dior Beauty will be delighted to know that, just for the season, their gift sets can be found at both their newly-renovated Raffles City boutique (#01-02B) and Plaza Singapura store (#01-K7) which opened in September this year.
The Miss Dior The Beauty Ritual set, at $169, comprises three signature items – Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet, Dior Addict Lip Glow in 001 Pink, and Miss Dior Nourishing Rose Hand Crème – cloaked in a package decorated beautifully with constellations and flowers.
Dressed in classic black, the limited-edition Rouge Dior Minaudiere Clutch and Lipstick Holder, at $350, includes an engraved bullet and three refills in four shades, with couture finishes that combine long-wearing formulas and lip care.
For the beauty aficionado in your life, the Capture Totale Set, at $175, makes a thoughtful and beautiful gift, with the premium skincare range housed in a white reusable pouch.
Scented in a lush bouquet
This festive season, Raffles City also welcomes Singapore’s first-ever Chloe Atelier des Fleurs boutique (#01-40A). With the help of experts, you can craft your own signature scent or customise a unique composition for a loved one, much like putting together a beautiful bouquet at a Parisian flower stall.
Be captivated by the French label’s storied history of Parisian elegance through the floral-themed Atelier des Fleurs fragrance collection, from $190 (50ml), where each eponymous floral fragrance captures the essence of their respective flower.
The collection features two new scents, Violette and Santalum, bringing the collection to a total of 17.
Violette is a delicate and fresh scent featuring violets harvested in Egypt, while Santalum is a sensual, woody blend made with sandalwood harvested in Australia. Both are made with natural-origin raw materials, natural alcohol and water, and contain no artificial colourings and filters.
Uplift your senses
Prepare for some serious pampering when you step into Guerlain’s newly-opened flagship store (#01-40) at Raffles City.
It is the French luxury brand’s first standalone boutique in Singapore, where you can indulge in pampering facials and buy haute perfumes for wearing and for the home. Each signature scent from the L'Art deVivre collection, which is available as luxurious candles and diffusers, is an ode to the Parisian art of living and will add a touch of elegance to your living space.
Pick your new signature scent from the L’Art and La Matiere collections. Each collection features a curation of fragrances masterfully crafted by artisan perfumers, from fiery florals to robust woody scents. Additionally, you can personalise your bottle with an engraving, choose alternative thread and tassel colours, and select from 12 distinct designs for the plate that sits atop the bottle stopper.
Guerlain fans will also be thrilled to know that the iconic Bee Bottle is now available in Singapore in four selected fragrances.
Sparkle for your mantel
Christmas is a time for all things glittery. The Swarovski store (#01-31) at Plaza Singapura sees the launch of the Watercolour Collection, which turns up a collection of timeless gift ideas.
Adorn both your Christmas tree and your festive outfits with the help of Swarovski’s much-loved tradition of ornaments and jewellery, specially curated for the season.
The finely crafted ornaments are available in classic designs such as a crystal snowflake, from $125, and a stunning green crystal tree figurine with 305 facets emanating amber, red, and yellow, at $115.
Hanging on a gold-tone lamé ribbon, the snowflake is a newly launched design, accented with champagne-gold tone plating and available in clear and gold-toned crystal in three sizes.
For thoughtful gifts that will elevate everyday looks, you can’t go wrong with jewellery. The eye-catching Millenia bracelet watch, at $700, is crafted from a row of clear octagon-cut crystals and features a charming sapphire glass centrepiece with a stainless steel finish.
The Stella and Constella necklace sets, at $255 and $295 respectively, also make for wearable art, with contemporary designs that highlight brilliantly cut stones.
Focus on your mane game
Give the gift of good hair care with Dyson’s high-tech designs. Visit the brand’s outdoor pop-up (#01-K8) at Plaza Singapura’s Front Piazza, where it is unveiling special editions of their signature hair care machines, the Supersonic hair dryer, at $649, Airwrap Multi-styler, at $849, and Corrale straightener, at $699, in a gorgeous new colourway, Vinca Blue and Rosé.
Available in limited quantities, both items feature Dyson’s intelligent heat control technology which prevents exposure to irreversible heat damage from styling.
You’ll also get the chance to pick up tips from Dyson stylists on creative ways to use their hair styling tools, and how to harness the full range of attachments to create different hairstyles.
Immerse in the festive shopping experience at Raffles City, located at 252 North Bridge Road; and Plaza Singapura, located at 68 Orchard Road.