Putting his best foot forward

It is clear that Mahler, who will soon finish his national service (NS), is passionate about football. It is a passion that began at the age of seven, when he watched his first football game on television with his father.

"I remember enjoying watching the game with him and wanting to play," he says. "So I told my father I wanted to do that."

It did not take long before he was enrolled in the National Football Academy (Singapore). The support from his parents has been instrumental in getting Mahler, who is an only child, to where he is today.

His father would drive him to all the training sessions and both his parents would attend all his matches.

"While my dad is pretty chill, I can always hear my mum screaming from the stands - especially when I get knocked down," he says, laughing. "She's a small Chinese woman, but she screams loud and I can always distinguish her voice in the sea of chaos."

Mahler, who holds a diploma in aerospace electronics from Temasek Polytechnic, says he is a homebody and likes to stay in rather than spend nights out.

He also keeps his circle of friends small, and counts the two sons of former national footballer Fandi Ahmad - Irfan and younger brother Ikhsan - as some of his best friends. They often share key life moments via a WhatsApp group chat, as the Fandi siblings are currently based in Thailand.

Mahler is not as fashionable as them, though he tries his best, he says.

"They have definitely given me some style advice, and we share looks we like from Instagram and try to emulate them."

He describes his style as laid-back and casual. And while he likes layering and tries to wear sweaters and jackets over his outfits, Singapore weather makes that difficult most of the time. So, like most young men his age, Mahler prefers wearing oversized T-shirts and tailored pants or jeans.

His style role model? French footballer Kylian Mbappe, the 23-year-old star striker of French football club Paris Saint-Germain, who was recently named the new ambassador of Dior Men.

"He's a great player and his style off the field is always on point," says Mahler. "He's definitely someone I look up to. Maybe one day, I'll get there."

He is still getting used to being recognised when he is out and about.

"It feels surreal to me when people come up wanting to have their pictures taken with me or my autograph.

"I'm not going to lie: It does feel good," he admits, "but I still have a long way to go."

For now, he is learning to enjoy his downtime and taking things easy as he undergoes rehabilitation and strength training.

He says this has allowed him to slow down and given him a bit more time to spend with his loved ones - something his gruelling schedule had not afforded him the past few years.

"It's hard because training is always intense and, coupled with the past two years of NS, I barely ever have much time. But it's a sacrifice that comes with the territory," he says.

"The next few months will also give me time to watch and study the game more, and to see how I can be better when I finally get back on the field."

When asked what he is looking forward to the most, other than the much-needed rest, Mahler lets out a sheepish, boyish grin.

While he remains tight-lipped on the details, the Young Lions captain says: "Definitely more time with the girl I'm dating. She's very understanding, but is now very happy that I get to see her more often than I used to."