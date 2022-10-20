Prized Vacheron Constantin watches, old and new, at ArtScience Museum

You have been with Vacheron Constantin for more than 30 years. How would you describe your career and what you do?

I’ve had the chance to make my career mostly in the field of product. I’ve been head of manufacturing, head of purchasing, product director, marketing director, artistic director and, now, style and heritage director. I’ve really seen the evolution of fine watchmaking in the last 30 years. It’s an endless source of discovery to work for a company with such a great history, heritage and legacy. Every day, we are finding new things that come from the past, some of them from our clients. My job really is to communicate the stories to showcase the richness of our watchmaking legacy.

Among other things, The Anatomy Of Beauty is a showcase of the old and the new. As a brand, how does Vacheron Constantin strike a balance between being faithful to its heritage and charting new territories?

It’s a challenge that our designers are facing every day. On the one hand, we have to consider the fact that Vacheron Constantin has a very long history – 267 years and without any kind of interruption – of traditional watchmaking. But it’s also very important to be relevant today in terms of watchmaking, so, in a nutshell, it is all about creating watches with a sensible link between our legacy and modernity. It’s also important that we maintain – through different expressions and different collections – the uniqueness of the Vacheron Constantin style, which is all about classicism, timeless elegance, sophistication and refinement.

And what do you do to win over new generations of young watch lovers?

The young generation is very much attracted by the notion of authenticity, like artisanal objects made by master craftsmen. Our watches are answering this kind of demand. Another aspect I would like to share is the vintage market, which has become really big. There are numerous examples of Vacheron Constantin watches from the past that are very much sought after by young collectors. As I’ve mentioned before, we are very consistent in our style, so these watches from the past do not look old or dusty or ridiculous. They look very nice and timeless, so we are addressing the needs of the younger generation in a very natural way.

The watch market has exploded in the last few years, with interest and demand fuelled by, among other factors, social media and crypto wealth. There are now years-long waitlists for popular brands and models, and prices in the secondary market are astronomical. Do you think this is a healthy situation?

I cannot comment on the question of scarcity globally, but I can speak about the situation for us. It’s not comfortable at all. We are an exclusive brand in the high-end segment, and we finish our own movements by hand. We cannot just grow and meet demand. We want to maintain our craftsmanship and keep our watchmaking art as it is right now. There is no miracle solution for this.

But we have developed a unique offer. We buy back watches on the secondary market – I’m talking about vintage, not pre-owned, watches. We restore them in our workshop and we sell them through events. It’s our way of finding an answer to the problem of availability. So in addition to offering modern watches, which may sometimes be hard to get, we are also giving our clients the possibility of acquiring a sensible object from the past that has been restored.

What are three pieces from The Anatomy Of Beauty that a visitor to the exhibition absolutely has to see?