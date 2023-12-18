Princess Diana’s ballerina-length dress sells for record $1.5m at auction

LONDON – An evening dress worn by the late Princess Diana has sold for US$1.1 million (S$1.5 million, 11 times its estimate and breaking the record price for one of her gowns going under the hammer, Los Angeles-based Julien’s Auctions said.

Princess Diana first wore the black and blue ballerina-length evening dress, by designer Jacques Azagury, in Florence, Italy, in 1985. She was also photographed in it a year later on a visit to Vancouver, Canada, the auction house said.

The dress, along with a matching illustration, sold for US$1,148,080, Julien’s Auctions said on Dec 17, after listing it with an estimate of US$100,000 to US$200,000.

“Julien’s now holds the new world record for most expensive dress worn by Princess Diana sold at auction,” it said in a statement, adding that the previous auction record was US$604,800.

The dress is made up of a long black velvet bodice embroidered with blue stars and a two-tier blue organza skirt adorned with a sash and bow.

It was sold as part of the four-day “Hollywood Legends” sale by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), which featured a range of memorabilia.

A pink chiffon blouse that Princess Diana wore for her 1981 engagement portrait to then Prince Charles by Lord Snowdon sold for US$381,000.

The blouse, by David and Elizabeth Emanuel who went on to design Princess Diana’s wedding dress, had an estimate of US$80,000 to US$100,000. REUTERS