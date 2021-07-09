Pleats to meet you

At Chanel’s show, creativity flowered as designer Virginie Viard tapped artists Berthe Morisot, Marie Laurencin and Edouard Manet as well as English gardens for inspiration. Tops, dresses and skirts were embellished with floral motifs (above), with one frock embroidered with water lilies and a black coat adorned with pink and yellow tulle pompoms. “There are Impressionist-inspired dresses, skirts that look like paintings,” Viard said in a statement. “I love seeing colour in the greyness of winter.” The haute couture fashion event ended yesterday.