Pleats to meet you

Fabrics were front and centre at French label Christian Dior’s haute couture show in Paris on Monday. In front of a small group of audience members that included actresses Jessica Chastain, Cara Delevingne, Monica Bellucci and Florence Pugh, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri revived a touch of pre-pandemic glamour on the runway show held in the gardens of Paris’ Rodin museum with pleated dresses (above) and long skirts embroidered with feathers.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
The next day at the Italian embassy in the city, Italian designer Giorgio Armani interspersed glittering Hollywood-style silhouettes and ruffles with smart pantsuits featuring a touch of sparkle, and topping off with a spiderweb cape (above) made of pearls over a pink crop top, cool-toned pantsuits, and a sheer green and pink sequinned set.
At Chanel’s show, creativity flowered as designer Virginie Viard tapped artists Berthe Morisot, Marie Laurencin and Edouard Manet as well as English gardens for inspiration. Tops, dresses and skirts were embellished with floral motifs (above), with one frock embroidered with water lilies and a black coat adorned with pink and yellow tulle pompoms. “There are Impressionist-inspired dresses, skirts that look like paintings,” Viard said in a statement. “I love seeing colour in the greyness of winter.” The haute couture fashion event ended yesterday.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 09, 2021, with the headline 'Pleats to meet you'.