Playful spins on the classics

Empire state

Thanks to Netflix's Bridgerton, the empire cut - so popularised by Empress Josephine of the First French Empire - is back in force this season. While designers retained its fitted bodice and raised waistline, they broke the ultra-femme mould with unexpected elements.

For a twist on girly style, do like Dior and team a tiered maxi in romantic tulle with leather add-ons for a punk edge. Or opt for a shimmery version like Giambattista Valli's, given a contemporary spin with a short hem, peekaboo slit and thigh-high boots. Burberry's clean lines and modest three-quarter length still read as sexy, thanks to a deep V-neckline. Tory Burch, meanwhile, goes for a more casual, hillbilly stance, throwing a contrast-stitched number over a puff-sleeved blouse.

Echoing the relaxed feel is Dsquared2 with an apres-ski get-up of a printed mini worn over leggings - topped with a beanie, an oversized tote and hiking boots for good measure.

Risk takers

"Hanging on by a thread" never looked this good. Since Jacquemus introduced the La Maille Neve cardigan - which features just one dainty golden logo closure at the chest to hold the piece together - for summer, the barely-holding-on style phenomenon has hit the streets in a big way.

Do it like models Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, and pair a sexy knit top with roomy pants and sneakers. Or go the other direction and opt for full-top coverage to balance cheeky peekaboo pants for the same nonchalant vibe. For a tougher take, reach for an oversized coat and leather bralette (by Dolce & Gabbana) for bad-girl-done-good vibes.

World wide web

As sensual as lace, but with more Morticia Addams vibes, webbing is the perfect alternative for anyone looking for a peekaboo fabric that eschews the usual floral motifs.

Balmain's off-shoulder mini dress strips knits of their granny aesthetics for a sexier, edgier appeal; Dior marries pretty and punk with a feminine frock layered over a webbed top; while Chloe's white knit set has an artisanal charm that recalls macrame.

Walk this way

The fashion industry is making strides in sustainability and it is showing in the way brands are choosing to clad feet.

Chloe's platform slippers are made from the foam of discarded flip-flops - a major contributor to waste and pollution - found in the ocean, while Maison Margiela and Loewe have classic steppers made from biodegradable materials. Thanks to the plethora of stylish options, the walk towards climate change and progress has become easier.

Tip top

Pull on a baseball cap (by Etro) for that instant injection of street cool. The tried-and-true classic has been a style staple for off-duty models and celebrities - even more so now that every hype sports brand and luxury fashion house - from Balenciaga to Burberry - has its own version. They are lifesavers on bad hair days.

Book this look

Head back to the office with a chic book tote in hand. Practical, durable and stylish, it is a great everyday companion that lets you store all your essentials easily while punctuating your outfit with a burst of print and colour. Dior has enamoured many with every new release of its embroidered classic since 2018, but for an edgier version, try Balmain's grungy number with handwritten scribbles across its front.

Child's play

Take a break from adulting and skip over to the land of childhood joy for a spot of visual escapism.

Try oversized pastel enamel accessories, playful polymer jewellery (by Moschino), fluffy phone cases and nostalgic candy trinkets for a hit of innocent fun. Offset it all with minimalist, well-tailored clothes and polished extras.