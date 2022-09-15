Physical fashion shows, NFT exhibitions: Daniel Boey’s The Front Row returns in phygital form

SINGAPORE – While most fashion shows around the world had to pivot to a virtual format during the pandemic, local fashion festival The Front Row has done the opposite.

After debuting in 2020 as a completely virtual affair, it is staging its first physical edition this week.

Happening from Friday to Sept 25, the festival, named #FashTag, is a key event for this year’s Singapore Design Week.

One can only imagine the frenzy of logistics that goes into turning a virtual festival physical.

Luckily, organising and producing a fashion show is all in the wheelhouse of creative director Daniel Boey. Nicknamed the godfather of Singapore fashion, the 57-year-old has been producing fashion shows since 1990.

At this interview with The Straits Times at Raffles City Shopping Centre, the venue partner for #FashTag, he admits that he previously laughed at the word “phygital” when he first encountered it producing Louis Vuitton’s spin-off fashion show here in February 2021.

“But I think it’s such an important word now. We can’t go back to the things we did in 2019. The world has evolved and we’ve learnt new skills. All of us creatives have been finding new ways of presenting our work.”

And people have missed physical events, he adds. This year, visitors can attend four runway presentations he calls “cabine shows”, as well as workshops, talks and physical exhibitions supplemented by QR codes that take one virtually into the creators’ worlds.

A bevy of Singaporean and Asian designers, photographers and creatives will have their works on show.

There are photographs from local photographer duo Chuando & Frey; an NFT (non-fungible token) showcase by metaverse art collective Mirl; and fashion works from familiar names including Thai fashion label Tube Gallery, Singaporean couturier Thomas Wee and Indonesian label Sean Sheila.

The phygital format allows the festival to gather creatives from around the world without having to fly them and their collections in, says Boey, making it a more sustainable affair.

The cabine shows are the main event. But instead of revolving around a brand or designer, they are styled around themes.

For example, Silver Is The New Black is an age-inclusive show featuring retired top local models who are older than 50, including former supermodel Pat Kraal; while Circular Economy explores circularity in fashion, with the models swopping outfits with one another mid-show.