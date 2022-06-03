Perfectly suited for the business

Midway through his interview, Mr Nelson Yap, founder of home-grown menswear label Benjamin Barker, asks: "Have you heard of the Bored Ape?"

Just enough to know that international celebrities, including American talk-show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon, professional basketball superstar Stephen Curry and socialite Paris Hilton, all own one and are proud members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), I reply.

The 39-year-old Singaporean, it seems, is also part of this exclusive club, having purchased a Bored Ape recently for about $200,000.

For the uninitiated, BAYC is a sold-out collection of 10,000 profile pictures of a primate, each with its own character traits and outfits, minted as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Mr Yap is sharing this information for a reason.

"We're currently finalising our assets to launch our own NFT collection, and my Bored Ape, dressed in Benjamin Barker, will be utilised as the storyteller for the launch," he lets on.

He declines to reveal more about the collection that is set to launch in the metaverse in the next couple of months, but shares that holders of the NFTs will be able to "dress avatars in the brand's pieces, such as motorcycle and hunting jackets, three-piece suits, blazers and parkas".

"It's like a game," he says. "For now, we have planned a year-long road map for this storytelling fashion journey, with various touchpoints so that our customers will look forward to the next drop. Plus, they will also be able to receive exclusive physical merchandise."

This foray into the metaverse is another bold step for a brand that has embraced technology to gain a competitive edge in the menswear market.

In recent years, the label has kept up with technological advancements in fabric development, hand-picking sustainable fabrics made using advanced nano technology.

Mr Yap even enrolled in an intensive six-week online executive course on the circular economy and sustainability with the University of Cambridge.

"We didn't start off as a sustainable brand, but we were always interested in this space and questioning ourselves. So, why not?"

When the pandemic hit and people were spending more time at home, Mr Yap and his team decided to take comfort to the next level.

"We wanted to see if we can make something that already exists better. So the first thing we did was to create what we felt was the perfect premium T-shirt," he says.

For a label known for its tailored suits and executive wear, this segue was rather unexpected.

Nonetheless, the casual-wear collection of T-shirts and polo tees, made of sustainable biodegradable Tencel fabric, became an instant hit.

Today, it makes up more than half of the business.

At the time of this interview, Mr Yap has just signed the franchise for a third Benjamin Barker boutique to open in Cambodia.

Franchising the brand internationally, according to him, has worked well.

"A local person is always better at handling operations because he or she understands the culture as well as the demographic."

Besides Cambodia, the brand also boasts franchises in Australia and Malaysia, on top of the 12 stores in Singapore.

In addition, Mr Yap has opened a cafe in Orchard Cineleisure for customers to have an immersive shopping experience.

"Every store is different and is slowly evolving into something else. It has always been our goal to incorporate F&B into fashion and lifestyle retail," he says.

The road to success has not always been easy. For starters, he never intended to venture into fashion, having obtained a creative arts degree from the University of Melbourne, with a major in film-making.

The opportunity to do so, as he puts it, came to him by a cruel twist of fate. "When my father died after being diagnosed with cancer, I had to take over the discounted-suit business he was running. There were financial issues and a lot was at stake - my mother and I almost lost our house," he recalls.

He then took a leap of faith and opened the first Benjamin Barker store in Marina Square in 2009.

Despite not being formally trained in fashion, Mr Yap, who also has a master's degree in accounting and information technology, put his skills into practice, creating video campaigns for the brand, and worked on the company's branding and marketing.

"Basically, everything I've learnt, I applied to the job at hand," he says.

It took him the next five years, working the shop floor, manning the cashier and learning the ropes of the business, to make enough revenue to clear the outstanding debt of the previous company and take the family out of the red.

Today, Benjamin Barker has transformed from a simple menswear label focused on executive wear and tailored suits into a growing fashion and lifestyle empire that includes, among other things, bedding and homeware collections as well as outdoor and activewear collections.

When asked if he owns anything other than pieces from his brand, Mr Yap, who counts Sir Paul Smith and Ralph Lauren as his business and style heroes, lets out a soft chuckle.

"Ralph Lauren's Double RL," he says. "The pieces are classic, with a vintage twist, and embody Ralph's personal aesthetic and style."

His dream is to eventually move into hospitality and open a Benjamin Barker boutique hotel.

"That is the moonshot for me, which has been postponed due to the pandemic. So, we've slowly started the journey by introducing the Home collection in the stores, which includes the bedding and towel ranges."

He envisions the architecture of this hotel to have a Wes Anderson vibe, referring to the director well-known for using symmetry in his films. "Just like the Benjamin Barker man, who is adventurous but never a trend chaser: classic, elegant but always practical in his dressing."