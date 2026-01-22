Pearl specialist Mikimoto opens Takashimaya boutique, with Freen and Song Weilong in attendance

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pearl specialist Mikimoto opens Takashimaya boutique

Japanese jeweller Mikimoto has opened its second boutique, which is almost triple the size of its first at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, opened in 2013.

The 1,943 sq ft space in Takashimaya Shopping Centre is an ode to the brand’s heritage as a pioneer of cultured pearls.

It is reflected in the interior design, which draws inspiration from the calm waters in which pearls are nurtured, and the natural radiance they acquire over time.

Mikimoto’s boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre. PHOTO: MIKIMOTO

Pearlescent finishes and champagne-gold accents evoke the lustre of pearls, while glimmering wall panels reference the shimmer of a golden water surface.

The boutique showcases the full breadth of Mikimoto’s fine jewellery collections, alongside a curated selection of high jewellery. Key collections from the latter include the Les Petales Place Vendome Roses (prices on request), which features pink gold and lustrous pearls.

Mikimoto Les Petales Place Vendome Roses High Jewellery necklace in 18K pink gold with Akoya cultured pearls and diamonds (left) and Mikimoto Les Petales Place Vendome Roses High Jewellery bracelet in 18K pink gold with Akoya cultured pearls and diamonds. PHOTOS: MIKIMOTO

Global stars including Thai actress Freen Sarocha and Chinese actor and Mikimoto global brand ambassador Song Weilong are set to grace the store’s grand opening on Jan 22.

Info: Located at 02-12P/Q Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road

Kimrobinson launches take-home haircare

Kimrobinson’s The Miracle Mask, part of the KR Rescue System. PHOTO: KIMROBINSON

Hair-maestro-to-the-stars Kim Robinson, who runs his eponymous hair salon in Ngee Ann City, has launched salon-grade haircare engineered for Asian hair and weather.

The KR Rescue System is said to have been five years in the making and aims to address a gap in professional products for diverse Asian hair textures. It was born from Robinson’s frustration with silicone-heavy products that left his mostly Asian customers’ scalps oily and congested the next day.

Kimrobinson The Colour Rescue Kit, Scalp Rescue Kit and SOS Spray from the KR Rescue System. PHOTO: KIMROBINSON

The Australian hairstylist, whose clientele has spanned South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo to the late Princess Diana, has a loyal customer base in Singapore and Hong Kong, where he is based.

Choose from two kits manufactured in Italy. Created for sensitive, oily or imbalanced scalps, the Scalp Rescue Kit ($238 for 100ml, $388 for 250ml) focuses on scalp health.

It includes the Hair Rejuvenate Formula Scalp Cleanse, a gentle daily cleanse that contains green tea extract for scalp clarity and biotin (vitamin B7) to encourage hair growth and reduce product build-up; and Amino Mask, a conditioning treatment said to strengthen fragile hair with copper tripeptide-1 and an amino acid complex.

The Colour Rescue Kit ($258 for 100ml, $398 for 250ml) comprises the Clay Cleanse, to detoxify the scalp and roots while maintaining colour vibrancy by help of white clay (kaolin) and lemon extract; and Miracle Mask, enriched with hydrolysed elastin, castor oil and olive fruit oil for intensive repair and long-lasting hydration.

Kimrobinson The SOS Spray (250ml). PHOTO: KIMROBINSON

Both kits include an SOS Spray formulated to protect hair against heat and ultraviolet damage.

For the more adventurous, the Pro Style Paste ($78) is a professional styling product said to offer medium hold without stiffness. Ideal for sculpting short to medium-length hairstyles, it is powered by grape leaf extract for moisture and protection, hydrolysed proteins, and castor oil to strengthen hair.

Info: Available at Kimrobinson salon, 03-02/02A/03 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road, and kimrobinson.com

New brands and pre-loved items at Awesome Aweness Fair

Aweness Jewellery. PHOTO: AWENESS

For a different shopping experience this weekend, head to Rasa Space on Jan 25.

The buzzy nightclub will come to life in the daytime for the inaugural edition of Awesome Aweness Fair, a lifestyle fair designed to feel more like a third-space hang. It is organised by Aweness, a home-grown jewellery brand that offers tongue-in-cheek crystal jewellery and hosts in-person community gatherings.

Look forward to three themed zones: Buy Epic Sh*t will feature brands and makers selling their wares, Let That Sh*t Go is a pre-loved edit of wardrobes from Singapore creatives and personalities, and Manifest That Sh*t will include tarot and astrology readings, flash tattoos and other experiences.

Of the home-grown brands participating – which include nail wrap and lashes brand Nodspark, and cookie-makers Kex Society – two labels will be making their brand debuts at the fair: baby apparel label Cuddle Club and heritage-inspired womenswear brand Henne Made.

This is also your chance to shop the wardrobes of stylish folks like The Paper Bunny co-founder Jaime Lee and actress Janice Koh, who will be part of the pre-loved edit.

Info: Jan 25, 11am to 7pm, at Rasa Space, 02-01 Republic Plaza, 9 Raffles Place. Admission is free

Shiseido amps up eye cream

Shiseido’s Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Advanced Eye Cream. PHOTO: SHISEIDO

Japanese beauty brand Shiseido has refreshed its Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Advanced Eye Cream ($138 for 15ml) for tired peepers.

Newly added to the retinol formula is MicroVitalizer Technology, which is said to help support natural cell renewal while reducing the signals from old, “stressed-out” cells that can speed up sagging and wrinkles.

This patented tech joins a host of Shiseido-exclusive ingredients: RetinolACE, said to target fine lines and wrinkles ; SafflowerRED, derived from Mogami safflower that helps boost the skin’s natural hyaluronic acid production; and ReNeuraRED technology, which supports renewal and skin regeneration.

The eye cream also comes with an eye massage roller that works by gently stimulating the skin to increase the production of healthy cells and boost the cream’s performance.