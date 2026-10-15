Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pandora looks beyond China with new Singapore HQ at Marina Bay

SINGAPORE – A charm bracelet purveyor has been charmed by Singapore.

Danish jewellery brand Pandora officially opened its regional headquarters in Marina Bay on Oct 2 , several months after a team of 50 first moved into the 8,600 sq ft, pink-hued office space.

The new base shifts the management of Asian operations from Australia to the Republic, and is a vote of confidence for growth in the region after years of greater focus on Europe and the United States, its largest single market, Berta de Pablos-Barbier, Pandora’s president and chief executive, told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.

Singapore is admittedly a small market for the world’s largest jeweller by number of items sold, but its “great working environment”, infrastructure, connectivity to the rest of Asia and access to talent make it a fabulous base, de Pablos-Barbier said.

The brand first launched in Singapore in 2009 and was managed by a distributor until 2016, when Pandora took over the operation.

Its move to Singapore’s financial district was supported by the Economic Development Board, which sent a delegation to Copenhagen to meet the Danish team, a gesture that impressed the brand’s first female leader.

“That showed commitment and, for us, that is important,” de Pablos-Barbier said.

The Copenhagen-listed company sells affordable to mid-priced bling (from $39) and is best known for its customisable silver charm bracelets.

In 2019, flagging sales prompted a total image overhaul for the brand, founded in 1982. It went fresher, more pink – adopting the blushing shade as a new visual marker – and bigger on hip celebrity links.

Model Alex Consani fronting Pandora’s new Talisman collection. PHOTO: PANDORA

Seven years and one pandemic later, business is growing fast in Asia, the world’s largest jewellery market. Pandora grew 10% in Asia in the second quarter of 2026, just behind Latin America’s 18% in the same period.

In July, it reopened its Ion Orchard boutique with an event attended by Thai actor Ohm Pawat, who was received by a sea of fans.

Unlike the pre-Covid-19 years, when China powered the brand’s regional growth, Pandora’s Asia hopes now rest on a wider spread across the continent. In Japan, business has doubled in the last three years, and South-east Asia is starting to grow, de Pablos-Barbier said.

The rapid gains are driven by the “good old basics” of amped-up marketing and store openings – chiefly in Japan – she added.

“We are in a region where we still have a lot of room to grow because the reach or the awareness (of Pandora) is still very low.”

(From left) Pandora chief people and planet officer Byron Clayton, Pandora president and CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier, EDB managing director Jermaine Loy and Pandora Asia general manager Thomas Knudsen at the opening ceremony of the regional headquarters on Oct 2. PHOTO: PANDORA

The inroads come amid a retreat from a sluggish Chinese market, where the firm shuttered about 100 boutiques in 2025 – double its initial projection of 50 closures announced in February that year.

“China is, for us, the (Asian market) that is still to be resolved, but we managed to stabilise the growth and break even after closing nearly half the stores that we had there,” de Pablos-Barbier said.

ASEAN connection

Pandora has simultaneously been laying deeper roots in South-east Asia. On Oct 1, it opened a US$150 million (S$192 million) factory in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, its largest manufacturing facility yet and its first production plant outside Thailand.

The Vietnam factory, Pandora’s fourth worldwide, is billed as the world’s largest fine jewellery crafting facility, capable of producing 60 million pieces of jewellery a year.

When fully operational, it is expected to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity by around 50% and create 7,000 jobs.

The company sold 112 million pieces of jewellery in 2025 and, until now, has manufactured all its products from three factories in Thailand.

Berta de Pablos-Barbier is Pandora's first woman leader. PHOTO: PANDORA

The Spanish chief executive, who took charge on Jan 1, is conscious of Asia’s diversity, where customer profiles differ by country and markets are either managed by distributors or directly by Pandora.

She joined the company as chief marketing officer in 2024 after four years heading LVMH champagne brands Moet & Chandon, Dom Perignon and Mercier.

She said: “ But the levers (for growth) are the same in the end. It is making sure that we are investing in marketing, advertising and ensuring that the brand is locally relevant. There is not only one Asian consumer. What we do in China is very different to what we will do in Singapore and what we do in Japan.”

Though 90% of store assortments are standardised across the more than 100 countries that sell Pandora jewellery, the remaining 10% and visual merchandising cues are adjusted to local tastes, added de Pablos-Barbier.

In China, that has meant Chinese New Year bling. In Singapore, a Merlion charm.

Pandora reopened its Ion Orchard store in July. PHOTO: PANDORA

What sets the Asian consumer apart? One tentative generalisation she offered is the preference for gold over silver.

Pandora broadened its “limited” gold catalogue of five years ago in response, de Pablos-Barbier said. Ditto for “delicate, fine” pieces more popular with Asians than chunky, statement designs.

But fashions are fluid, and silver is coming back in Japan, she added. Hence the importance of keeping to the brand’s five aesthetic categories – “playful, delicate, sparkling, big and bold” – that cover the spread of consumer appetite.

Clientele is split equally among Gen Z, millennials and Gen X, a statistic suggesting cross-generational appeal that Pablos-Barbier was chuffed to relay.

For the interview, she wore stacked necklaces from Pandora’s new horoscope-inspired Talisman collection.

The range of zodiac sign charms (from $109) – an answer to popular culture’s interest in astrology – is an almost unisex expansion of the brand’s typically girly motifs. Viral 23-year-old American model Alex Consani fronted the campaign.

“This is a new style for Pandora; it’s very bold,” de Pablos-Barbier said.

The crinkled charms are meant to look like excavated artefacts. PHOTO: PANDORA

De Pablos-Barbier said she has her work cut out for her in the Asian market. For one, it appears to be uniquely online, far outstripping the rest of the world in digital communication.

“When in the West, we were trying to figure out whether to move from TV to social media, Asia was already there. In Asia, it is a completely omni-channel experience of also shopping, looking and commenting in digital. That is something we learnt from this region.”

The brand’s setbacks in China also point to a more discerning market and heightened competition.

“I think the Chinese customer has evolved tremendously in the last 10 years.

“They have gone from discovering and accepting Western brands by the mere fact that they were Western, to really developing their own taste and understanding of brands,” de Pablos-Barbier said.

“There are great Chinese brands that are being developed now. It’s not enough to say, ‘I’m Western’.”

Winning local relevance boils down to getting the right boots on the ground, she said. The company recently appointed a new general manager for China who has lived there for 30 years.

De Pablos-Barbier said: “We have to be close to the customer. But I could tell you the same in every market I operate in. I think China has become like any other market, meaning, if you want to talk to me, make sure that you first understand me.”

To that end, might anything be in the cards for Singapore? “Let’s say that now that we have an office here, it makes perfect sense that we have a nicer store in Singapore.”