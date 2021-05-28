For Subscribers
Pamper yourself at home
More beauty and wellness service providers are making house calls, offering a whole range of services from massages to manicures
After the circuit breaker ended last year and beauty services were allowed to resume, Mrs Rachael Kam, 34, found herself in a long line of people trying to get back into their grooming routine.
It was a tedious "back-and-forth" process arranging a lash extension appointment at her home with her regular beauty consultant, who had been doing house calls for 10 years.