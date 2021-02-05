Ox-picious luxury

Fashion houses have been releasing zodiac-themed merchandise for Chinese New Year. Bulldoze your way into the Year of the Ox with these limited-edition style picks.

BURBERRY CHINESE NEW YEAR 2021

Blink and you might miss the small varsity-esque ox motif dotting the classic check pieces of Burberry's new capsule.

It was incorporated into a limited-edition Thomas Burberry Monogram Motif plastered across menswear, womenswear, accessories and bags.

Small accessories like the Monogram Motif Check Nylon Baseball Cap ($670) are timeless yet retain the distinct Burberry look.

TORY BURCH OZZIE THE OX

Arguably the cutest of the lot, Tory Burch's Ozzie the Ox is plastered across the brand's Chinese New Year range of ready-to-wear ($330 to $665) and small leather goods (from $265).

The fashionable Ozzie dons his own Tory Burch tweed jacket and Lee Radziwill Petite Double Bag (a signature style from the brand).

Find him worked onto the collection's apparel in a mix of fabrics that includes appliques and even shearling for Ozzie's crop of "hair".

FURLA 'SUPER COW' CAPSULE COLLECTION

If you like dressing loudly, Furla has released a capsule of bull-faced bags.

The Super Cow collection features Furla's signature styles in a cow print over Ares calfskin leather.

For something a little more three-dimensional, opt for one of the crossbody bags, which turns its classic gold clasp into an ox's nose and is topped with cow ears and horns.

The collection is priced from $170 for a cardholder to $640 for a crossbody.

DORAEMON X GUCCI

Trust Gucci to collaborate with one of the world's most famous Japanese manga and anime characters. The ever-joyful Doraemon is the star of Gucci's Chinese New Year collection, which also marks the manga's 50th anniversary.

Taking it a step further, the robot cat is featured dressed up as an ox in certain ready-to-wear items and accessories.

Sporting tiny horns and gold tones in place of blue, the exclusive character dances across small leather goods, shoulder bags ($1,530), luggage, shoes ($1,050), apparel and even a Gucci Dive watch.

The shoes, bags and hats are finished in red leather trimming for a truly auspicious collection.

COACH LUNAR NEW YEAR

Cosy up in a warm red sweater ($550) from Coach, whose Chinese New Year collection plays on imagery of the cow jumping over the moon in nursery rhyme Hey Diddle Diddle.

If you prefer carrying the print, the adventurous ox is also featured on a selection of Coach's signature bag styles.

LONGCHAMP LE PLIAGE CUIR CNY LIMITED-EDITION TOP HANDLE BAG

Longchamp fans can add to their stash this new limited-edition Le Pliage Cuir adorned with a silkscreen-printed cow gnawing on a daisy stem.

The bag comes in two sizes - XS ($700) and S ($1,125). The mini size is also available in pastel pink.

KENZO CHINESE NEW YEAR 2021 CAPSULE

Streetwear-loving couples can deck themselves out in His and Hers shirts ($585 for Men's Shirt and $1,175 for Women's Blouson) from Kenzo's festive capsule, which subtly spotlights the ox in stylised graphics and calligraphy.

In a palette of red, black and white, the full collection of ready-to-wear and accessories - including T-shirts, sweatshirts, belt bags and bucket hats - can easily be worn even after Chinese New Year.