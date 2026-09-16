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Ousted Versace designer Dario Vitale lands at Emporio Armani

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Dario Vitale, whose sole collection with Versace became almost mythic for fashion insiders, is taking on a corner of the Armani empire.

Dario Vitale, whose sole collection with Versace became almost mythic for fashion insiders, is taking on a corner of the Armani empire.

PHOTO: FEDERICO SORRENTINO/NYTIMES

Jacob Gallagher

  • Dario Vitale, former Versace creative director, has been appointed as the new creative director of Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani’s accessories, marking his first role outside the Armani family.
  • Vitale’s bold, 1980s-inspired Versace collection gained critical acclaim but faced commercial challenges, leading to his ousting after Prada acquired Versace in 2025.
  • Armani sees Vitale’s arrival as a fresh creative boost and potential future leader, amid company changes following founder Giorgio Armani’s 2025 death and planned stake sale.

AI generated

MILAN - Armani has locked down the most sought-after free agent in the fashion industry.

Dario Vitale, an Italian designer who previously spent just eight months as the creative director of Versace, was announced on Sept 16 as the new creative director of Emporio Armani.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.