Ousted Versace designer Dario Vitale lands at Emporio Armani

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Dario Vitale, whose sole collection with Versace became almost mythic for fashion insiders, is taking on a corner of the Armani empire.

MILAN - Armani has locked down the most sought-after free agent in the fashion industry.

Dario Vitale, an Italian designer who previously spent just eight months as the creative director of Versace, was announced on Sept 16 as the new creative director of Emporio Armani.