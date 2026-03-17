Oscars Watch Party: From Cartier Crash to Rolex sparkle, how the stars wore time on the red carpet

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Kevin O'Leary double wristing a platinum Cartier Crash Skeleton (left) and gem-set Rolex Cosmograph Daytona on the Oscars red carpet on March 15.

Kevin O’Leary

Kevin O’Leary made a statement on the Oscars red carpet by double-wristing two of the night’s wildest flexes: a platinum Cartier Crash Skeleton and an off-catalogue Rolex Cosmograph Daytona set with baguette-cut rubies. The distorted case and open-worked dial of the Crash contrasted with the bold gemstones of the Daytona.

Known as Mr Wonderful from Shark Tank (2009 to present) – a popular Emmy-winning reality TV series where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business products to a panel of five wealthy, seasoned investors – the Canadian businessman is no stranger to eye-catching timepieces. He attended the ceremony to support his role in Marty Supreme – a drama about a ping-pong hustler – and co-star Timothee Chalamet.

Kevin O’Leary’s Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ref. 126599TBR (left) and Cartier Crash Skeleton. PHOTOS: ROLEX, CARTIER

Amy Madigan

American actress Amy Madigan marked her long-awaited Oscars return with a watch to match the moment: a 30mm Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra in steel and 18K Moonshine gold, set with diamonds.

Amy Madigan marked her long-awaited Oscars return with a watch to match the moment: a 30mm Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra in steel and 18K Moonshine gold, set with diamonds. PHOTOS: REUTERS, OMEGA

Four decades after her first nomination for slice-of-life drama Twice In A Lifetime (1985), the 75-year-old won Best Supporting Actress for horror thriller Weapons, one of the night’s most feel-good wins.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal kept his look sharp and understated in an all-Chanel outfit, pairing it with a Chanel Boy-Friend watch in beige gold on a matching bracelet. The slim, rectangular design offered a modern take on the classic dress watch, complementing his clean-shaven red-carpet appearance.

Pedro Pascal kept his look sharp and understated in an all-Chanel outfit, pairing it with a Chanel Boy-Friend watch in beige gold on a matching bracelet. PHOTOS: EPA, CHANEL

The Chilean-American star of post-apocalyptic drama series The Last Of Us (2023 to present) attended the 98th Academy Awards as a presenter, joining American actress Sigourney Weaver on stage to present Best Production Design, which went to Gothic horror film Frankenstein. The pair were also there to promote their upcoming film, Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan paired his Oscar-winning night for supernatural thriller Sinners with a refined vintage choice: a 1970s Piaget ref. 9297 in 18K yellow gold. In the film, he plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack, a dual role that earned him Best Actor.

Michael B. Jordan paired his Oscar-winning night for supernatural thriller Sinners with a refined vintage choice: a 1970s Piaget ref. 9297 in 18K yellow gold. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES, PIAGET

His slim Tank-style watch, with its pave diamond dial and minimalist gold bracelet, added a touch of old-school Riviera elegance to his black-tie look, a fitting choice for the American actor-director known for his growing interest in neo-vintage pieces.

Zendaya

For her Oscars appearance, Zendaya strapped on a fully diamond‑paved Rolex Lady‑Datejust to go with her sculpted chocolate‑brown Louis Vuitton gown.

Zendaya, who joined her The Drama co‑star Robert Pattinson on stage to hand out the Best Director prize, strapped on a fully diamond‑paved Rolex Lady‑Datejust to go with her sculpted chocolate‑brown Louis Vuitton gown. PHOTOS: AFP, ROLEX

The American actress – rumoured to be secretly married to Spiderman star Tom Holland – slipped into the Dolby Theatre as a surprise presenter, joining her The Drama co‑star Robert Pattinson on stage to hand out the Best Director prize. The Drama, to be released in April, is a black romantic comedy directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

Hudson Williams

Canadian actor Hudson Williams made his Oscars debut in an all-black Balenciaga look, pairing it with a Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas watch. The single-coil steel bracelet wrapped around a case with a deep red dial and a diamond-set bezel, adding a distinctive touch to his outfit.

Hudson Williams made his Oscars debut in an all-black Balenciaga look, pairing it with a Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas watch. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES, BVLGARI

The break-out star of gay sport drama Heated Rivalry attended without his American co-star Connor Storrie. His choice of the Serpenti – a design often associated with women’s watches – gave a subtle twist to an otherwise classic tuxedo.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans kept his red-carpet look classic, pairing a black tuxedo with the slim Chopard dress watch – the L.U.C XPS in 18k rose gold – on a black leather strap. With its clean bezel, white dial and simple indices, the watch added a refined finishing touch.

Chris Evans kept his red-carpet look classic, pairing a black tuxedo with the slim Chopard dress watch – the L.U.C XPS in 18k rose gold – on a black leather strap. PHOTOS: REUTERS, CHOPARD

The American actor was one of the night’s presenters, reuniting onstage with American actor Robert Downey Jr – his co-star in several Marvel superhero movies – to present the screenplay awards. The evening also marked a rare post-baby date night with his wife, Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.

Kieran Culkin

American actor Kieran Culkin paired his classic black-tie look with a Hublot Big Bang Chronograph in rose gold, a watch flaunting an angular case, exposed screws and open-worked dial.

Kieran Culkin paired his classic black-tie look with a Hublot Big Bang Chronograph in rose gold. PHOTOS: HUBLOT

He presented the Best Supporting Actor award, won by American actor Sean Penn for his role as a ruthless military officer in One Battle After Another. Penn was absent from the ceremony. Culkin himself won the same award in 2025 for the road-trip buddy movie A Real Pain.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio opted for a platinum Rolex Perpetual 1908. With its ice-blue guilloche dial and brown alligator strap, the watch complemented his impeccably cut Dior tuxedo.

Leonardo DiCaprio opted for a platinum Rolex Perpetual 1908. PHOTOS: JUTHARAT PINYODOONYACHET/NYTIMES, ROLEX

The eight-time nominee attended as a leading contender for Best Actor for his role in the dark comedy One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The American actor was accompanied by Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, making their first appearance together at the Oscars.