On track to normality

Milan Men's Fashion Week wrapped up on Tuesday, following Giorgio Armani's first live runway show (above) since the pandemic, reported Agence France-Presse. "Back where it all began" was the name chosen by Armani, 86, for his latest men's collection - a fitting description for the industry hoping to see the end of a punishing period of dismal sales and audience-free shows caused by Covid-19. Combining fluidity of movement with elegance, the spring/summer 2022 collection was presented in the courtyard of Armani's Milan headquarters near the city's fashion district, with models - both with and without masks - making their way down a runway in front of the well-manicured lawn.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE