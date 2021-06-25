On track to normality

Armani was the last of three fashion heavyweights to hold live shows in Milan, after Dolce & Gabbana’s show last Saturday and Etro’s show on Sunday, which transformed old railroad tracks into a catwalk (above). They have opened the door to a return to normality for the industry.PHOTO: REUTERS
Milan Men's Fashion Week wrapped up on Tuesday, following Giorgio Armani's first live runway show (above) since the pandemic, reported Agence France-Presse. "Back where it all began" was the name chosen by Armani, 86, for his latest men's collection - a fitting description for the industry hoping to see the end of a punishing period of dismal sales and audience-free shows caused by Covid-19. Combining fluidity of movement with elegance, the spring/summer 2022 collection was presented in the courtyard of Armani's Milan headquarters near the city's fashion district, with models - both with and without masks - making their way down a runway in front of the well-manicured lawn.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
The Dolce & Gabbana show at the Metropol, a former movie theatre that has become the brand’s headquarters, saw stylish guests (above) among the audiences.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 25, 2021, with the headline 'On track to normality'.
