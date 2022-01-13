On the streets: Express yourself loud and clear with these fashion trends

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The December 2021 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE - Stand out from the crowd with chic capes, jazzed-up denims and supersized bags.

Larger than life

After what seems like years of the tiny bag trend, bags are finally getting supersized and people could not be happier.

Whether in the form of gigantic hobo bags, like those by Louis Vuitton and Balmain, or a backpack by Thom Browne that is more than half your height, the upsized offerings let you pack a picnic mat, sandwiches and a book for an impromptu meal on a grassy lawn. Do not stuff yours to the brim, though, as the beauty of this trend is to show the excess material.

Velvet underground

The elegant and luxe fabric is undoubtedly perfect for fancy soirees and a posh evening affair, but it can work for daytime too. Style your velvet pantsuit with chunky-soled boots for that nonchalant vibe or go for a richly hued printed dress for that effortless day-to-night transition.

Keep your hair, make-up and other add-ons sleek and chic.

Fluff stuff