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On The Radar: Aomorie is the small Singapore brand turning coffee into leather jackets and bags

Apple Lau, 28, the founder of Aomorie, with her coffee leather jackets and pleated Bloom bag.

SINGAPORE – Apple Lau is a caffeiene abstainer who has built a business out of coffee.

The irony is not lost on the 28-year-old fashion designer whose two-year-old brand Aomorie is billed as the first in Singapore to use coffee leather. She explains, with some amusement, that the stimulant gives her heart palpitations and nixes hope of sleep.

Her sensitivity to the brew has not prejudiced her against it in the slightest. Even her non-coffee made products go by coffee-themed names, like the Coffee Seed Charm keychain ($19) that is a hat tip to the coffee plant.

The vegan leather is the foundation stone of her label, best known for its pleated bags. Lau incorporated Aomorie in May 2024, after quitting her job at a design agency, but she lacked a material that could live up to her mission to restore tactility to fashion.

She says: “We live in a time where shopping happens through a screen, and people decide to buy things based solely on visuals on a screen. For a long time I felt that because of this, we have lost our connection with craftsmanship and material. It’s the simple things like how fabric feels on our skin, (an appreciation of) texture.”

So she set off for Intertextile Shanghai – one of the largest fabric trade shows in the world – where she found the obscure material, and inspiration.

“I was captured by the softness of the fabric, how unique it was. When I got closer, there was a hint of the coffee smell.”

The “leather” is made from a bamboo fibre base layered with partial plant-based polymer Sorona foam, bound with a water-based resin and infused with used coffee grounds that give it a mellow black hue. Above all, it is soft and buttery to the touch.

Material has been on her mind since she learnt how to pleat, smock, and even manipulate latex – or “make new textures” – in a surface design class at Nanyang Technological University’s School Of Art, Design and Media. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design Art.

Coffee leather is made from a bamboo fibre base layered with Sorona foam, bound with a water-based resin and infused with spent coffee grounds. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

After finding the winning fabric, she knuckled down to design and manufacture her pilot product – the Coffee Leather Jacket ($300).

It is a strange choice for the tropics, she concedes, but a natural one for the material. “I know, Singapore’s so hot. That was a big thing for me. But I wanted to start with clothes. I could have made pants or a skirt but I wanted something very classic and timeless. Everyone probably has a leather jacket at home but I wanted mine to look more classy, something more unassuming than a moto jacket,” she says.

A jacket was also a “more forgiving” task for a novice designer than a fitted top or tailored pants, adds Lau , who has no formal fashion training .

Completing it wound up taking six months of trial and error. Aomorie launched online (aomorie.com) in January 2025.

Aomorie’s pilot product, a coffee leather jacket. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Lau is a one-woman show. Her work station is her dining table and her sewing skills, picked up partly on YouTube and partly in an elective at school, are rudimentary.

With no industry experience, she had to figure out sampling, procurement and manufacturing on her own.

Bagging it up

But very rarely does one product a brand maketh. It was her follow-up Bloom pleated bags ($135 and $195) that took Aomorie from three digits to five in annual revenue. They are practical totes neatly hand-pleated on both sides; the effect is of a pretty accordion.

Once again, the material dictated the design. Lau happened upon pleating while playing with the leather on her sewing machine, curious about what more it could do. She realised it was so thin and lightweight it could be folded – unfeasible with bulkier full-grain leathers, she says.

She named the bags Bloom after the first step of manual coffee brewing, when hot water is poured onto fresh coffee grounds to release trapped carbon dioxide gas, coaxing out the sourness while keeping the sweetness of the beans.

The folded coffee filter also recalls a pleat: “A simple structure with a function.”

Lau debuted the bags as part of her first full Aomorie collection at shopping event Boutiques in November 2025. The market is a mecca of indie brands and , increasingly, notoriously selective about vendors.

Aomorie Bloom Bag 25 in Long Black ($155). ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Says Lau: “When I applied, I had only one product so I didn’t expect to get in. When I did, I was like ‘Oh, sh*t! I need to prepare a lot more.’ It’s what pushed me to (expand my range) quickly.”

Aomorie now makes scrunchies (from $25) , pouches ($45) and the Bloom bags in two sizes and five colours. Because coffee leather is black, only the black items are made from coffee leather. The other pastoral tones are made from vegan PU leather.

Hand pleating and the high cost of coffee leather – double that of usual vegan leather – means mass production is unviable and each batch is kept to around 10 to 15 units per make and colour.

Lau now gets reports from friends and acquaintances every time they see a Bloom bag on the streets. She has done five more pop-ups since her first Boutiques, including the fair’s first overseas edition in Bangkok, and is cooking up new designs for a year-end launch. Next, she is hunting for a cooling fabric to make clothes out of.

Aomorie has even found its first physical stockist, though Lau will only announce the details in October.

But she has yet to turn a profit. “Every day is is very scary to me, honestly. My income and everything depends on what I do now. It’s not easy, especially because I don’t have a backup,” says Lau, who spent $10,000 to start the brand.

And yet, asked what she feels most of the time, she answers fast: “Anticipation”.

“Designing stuff, seeing the first sample, preparing the launch, taking pictures of the products, boothing at pop-ups, even replying customers – is all very exciting,” she says.