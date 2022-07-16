FOOD-WEAR: Rapper-designer Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy 450 Sulfur sneakers have gone viral on Twitter for looking like various food items.

A photo of the cult favourite sneakers was posted on Monday by Yeezy Mafia and had more than 2,000 retweets as of yesterday afternoon.

Among those who commented on the shoes was British chain Greggs, which has more than 2,000 outlets selling sandwiches and pastry.

It wrote: “Two sausage rolls short of a multipack.”

The sneaker combines West’s design and Adidas’ innovative technologies.

Some Twitter users likened the US$200 (S$281) footwear to gyoza or pierogi, due to their pleated appearance. One tweet asked: “What dipping sauces are available to go with them?”

Others found the butter yellow colour and shape similar to pasta omelettes, melted butter or bananas.

However, West, 45, who changed his name officially to Ye last year, may be having the last laugh, as one commenter pointed out: “Kanye is a marketing genius. He got everyone talking about his shoes.”