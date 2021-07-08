DESIGNER VERA WANG IS A YOUTHFUL 72: American fashion designer Vera Wang, best known for her bridal gowns, celebrated turning 72 last week, but in photos she posted of the party, she looked half her age.

At the prosecco-themed party, which featured her new brand of the Italian bubbly, Party Prosecco, the mother of two was in a slinky neon-yellow dress and accessorised simply with a dainty headband.

"Party with my besties," she wrote in the caption of the series of party snaps.

Guests at the bash, held in New York City, included fellow fashion designers Donna Karan and Calvin Klein and former Women's Wear Daily editor Bridget Foley.

Stunned followers of her personal and work Instagram accounts, which both shared the photos, commented on her youthful appearance.

"It is literally impossible to me that you look this good at 72. Please tell us your secret to being ageless. I'm begging," wrote one fan in the comments.

Another said: "You were clearly given the gift of immortality because look at you. 72? More like 27."