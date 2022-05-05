Olympian Eileen Gu shines at Met Gala

Olympic freestyle skier and model Eileen Gu was one of the stars who sparkled on the red carpet at the Met Gala extravaganza in New York on Monday.

Gu, 18, turned up at the event in a strapless leather dress by Louis Vuitton and knee-high boots.

The theme of this year's fund-raiser for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art was In America: An Anthology Of Fashion and the dress code was Gilded Glamour and White Tie, a reference to America's Gilded Age from about 1870 to 1900.

This is Gu's second appearance at the star-studded event. Last year, she donned a white strapless bubble dress.

The United States-born freestyle-skiing teenage sensation is the most well known of China's foreign-born athletes.

An ambassador for more than 30 global brands in China, Gu has graced the covers of the Chinese editions of Vogue and Marie Claire.

The athlete, who was born to an American father and a Chinese mother, used to compete for the US before switching her allegiance to China in 2019.

She made history in February by becoming the first freestyle skier to win three medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Her appearance at the Met Gala sparked huge interest on Chinese social media platform Weibo - the hashtag #EileenGuMetGalaRedCarpet was viewed more than 330 million times as at yesterday noon.

Gu, who will start at Stanford University later this year, raised questions about her nationality status when she wrote on Weibo last Wednesday: "Thank you, China."

On the same day, she wrote on Instagram: "Thank you China for the unforgettable few months and for the endless love."

Known as Gu Ailing in China, she has previously dodged questions about her nationality, instead making comments on how she "is American when in the US and Chinese in China".

China does not recognise dual citizenship.

Several netizens asked in the comment section why she did not write "Thank you, motherland", while others said she was just saying her farewell before leaving China.