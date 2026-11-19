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Content creator Ambika Kaul (left) in her deer make-up look, and content creator Nellie Lim in her deer print jacket in Nara, Japan.

SINGAPORE – The latest animal print to capture fashion’s attention is not fierce nor feline – it is the dappled coat of a fawn. Softer than leopard and sweeter than zebra, Bambi print is the season’s most unexpected animal trend.

Deer print, also called Bambi (the titular character of the 1942 Disney animated film), with irregular cream spots on shades of brown, has emerged as a fresh alternative to the usual leopard and snakeskin.

It is not entirely new. In 2013, French luxury house Givenchy’s then creative director Riccardo Tisci released a best-selling line of Bambi-print pieces. But the current wave took off on the Fall 2025 runways, where American brand Tory Burch showed deer-print jackets and dresses, and designers Brandon Maxwell and David Koma followed with capes and sleek dresses.

People such as actress Katie Holmes and model Sofia Richie Grainge soon stepped out in the print.

On social media, it even has a name: deercore. Pinterest’s 2026 trend forecast found that searches for “deer aesthetic” rose 55 per cent, predicting that the year’s animal prints would “come from the forest instead of the safari”.

Google searches for “deer print” also rose 250 per cent over the past year, according to Google Trends, with interest climbing steadily from August 2026. Searches were highest in Britain, Ireland and the United States, with shoppers looking up everything from deer print jackets to bags.

In Singapore, however, searches were too few to register.

Widely credited as popularising the print in the mainstream is Chanel’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, who put leopard and Bambi-speckled print on pony-hair ballet flats in his debut Spring 2026 collection. Within months, they became one of the most coveted shoes in fashion. Demand was so high that personal shoppers fielded up to 50 requests a day for them, reported fashion magazine Marie Claire.

The trend has since spilt over into beauty, with Bambi-inspired make-up ranging from full deer looks with painted spots to a softer, doe-eyed style.

Public relations account coordinator and content creator Ambika Kaul, 22, noticed deer print gradually appearing on clothing at online retailers such as Revolve and ASOS, especially around end-2025. She saw the print gaining traction again from September 2026 , before it moved into make-up.

She recently tried the deer make-up look ahead of Halloween and posted it on TikTok. “I thought it was such a fun and pretty look to recreate,” says Kaul. “It felt like the perfect opportunity to try it out during Halloween and put my own spin on the trend.”

She adds: “You don’t have to go out and buy anything to do this look. Just open your make-up drawer and everything’s already in there. Make-up can literally be your costume.”

She used a concealer and the back of a make-up brush to create dots all over her face. For the nose, she says: “I just used my lip liner and drew a cute little deer nose, and connected it to my lip. Then I lined my top lip with the same colour.

“It doesn’t need to be perfect and it looks nice in any way that you want it to look.”

Ambika Kaul trying the deer make-up look on a whim for a TikTok video. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

For Kaul, a kathak dancer who has worn make-up since she was young, the appeal lies in how different the look feels from the sharp, lifted fox and cat eye trends of recent years.

“The emphasis on making your eyes look very nice and big, with warm tones and delicate features, is so beautiful to me,” she says. “There’s something equally beautiful about looking whimsical.”

She also likes that people are “using make-up as something creative and we’re being playful again”.

Spots and soft glam

Make-up artist Kenneth Chia, who has worked with international music acts such as Laufey and Coldplay, believes the print is trending because it is part of a fast-moving cycle of beauty fads that are fun and easy for people to pick up.

He says: “Because we’re in a beauty microtrend supercycle, because it’s fun, because it’s a digestible trend.

“Fashion and beauty often operate on very different trend cycles – fashion weeks no longer dictate the ‘it’ look of the season. So when there’s massive potential for a crossover, everyone gets excited.”

Ambika’s finished deer look. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Chia says Bambi make-up can appear in two forms: a realistic deer look, with white spots painted across the face and a brown nose; and a softer, wearable doe-eyed version suitable for a night out.

The first form became popular in “this year’s surprising Halloween trend of face and body paint”, he says.

As for the softer Bambi look,“it’s very red-carpet friendly and is like the evolution of the office-siren eyes trend”, says Chia. “It’s achievable with both high-end and drugstore products, and works on so many skin tones.”

Personal and interior stylist Moushumi Khara, founder of styling firm The Lifestyle Editor, believes shoppers are growing tired of the animal prints that have long commanded wardrobes.

“For years, leopard and snakeskin have dominated the conversation. And zebra has been trending for the past few seasons already. And while those prints are beautiful, they’re also quite familiar.”

Bambi feels like a softer, fresher alternative,” she adds. “It’s playful without being too loud.”

Locally, though, she observed that it has yet to take off in a big way.

“As much as Bambi is trending, I am not seeing a lot of it in Singapore yet. It’s not blasted everywhere. However, you see a lot of zebra everywhere,” she says.

Personal stylist Moushumi Khara says that after years of leopard and snakeskin dominating animal prints, Bambi feels like “a softer, fresher alternative”. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MOUSHUMI KHARA

Moreover, most of the Bambi-print pieces in this season’s autumn and winter collections are heavy coats and jackets, which do not suit Singapore’s hot weather, Khara notes.

Still, she has noticed that women who usually steer clear of leopard or snakeskin are warming up to it. “They are more open to trying Bambi print because it is softer and gentle.”

Chia sees a similar pattern in beauty. “They have definitely asked for variations of it, but not in those exact words,” he says of his clients. “Then again, Singapore is not necessarily a trend-led market outside of the entertainment industry, so I’m not surprised.”

Spotted in real life

A small number of trend-setting Singaporeans are getting in on all things Bambi.

Professional dancer and content creator Dineaish Rajendran stumbled into the make-up look. The 23-year-old was recently diagnosed with psoriasis, a chronic condition in which skin cells build up quickly, causing red or discoloured, scaly and itchy patches on the skin.

As his skin improved, the condition left white spots across his body.

Around Halloween, he noticed that the spots on his skin resembled a deer’s. He painted matching spots on his face and shared it on TikTok. People complimented it, and many reached out privately to say they had the same condition, offering tips and thanking him for shedding light on psoriasis.

Dineaish Rajendran’s deer make-up look, inspired by the spotted coat of a fawn. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DINEAISH RAJENDRAN

The diagnosis had initially hit him hard.

“I was very bummed out by it because it was affecting how I felt and my confidence,” Rajendran says.

But he grew to accept his white spots as unique. Using make-up to express himself and create the deer look helped, too.

“It made me feel prettier and more confident about my current body situation,” he says. “I’m choosing to express my struggles or my insecurities in this way.”

Fashion content creator Nellie Lim, 37, has embraced the print so much that she even plans to bring a deer print rug home.

“I’m really loving it. We’ve seen leopard print dominate for so long, so deer print feels like a refreshing take on animal prints. It’s softer and a little more whimsical, but still makes a statement. I also love that it feels a bit less obvious than your usual animal prints,” she says.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for anything Bambi-inspired. I love that the print has this playful, almost nostalgic feel to it, but can still look really chic, depending on how you style it.”

In October, she wore a deer print jacket from Amsterdam-based womenswear brand Carelli while visiting Nara’s deer park in Japan, and says everyone loved how it matched the setting.

Content creator Nellie Lim in her deer print jacket from Carelli, which she wore while visiting the deer park in Nara, Japan. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NELLIE LIM

“I wanted the jacket to do most of the talking, so I kept the rest of the outfit quite understated. I think with a statement print, it’s nice to balance it out with cleaner silhouettes rather than having too many things competing for attention.”

Lim even got Bambi-coloured nails to match the jacket. “Clearly I’m having a bit of a Bambi moment,” she says.

“I think that’s what makes fashion fun sometimes. It’s nice to have pieces that are a little unexpected and spark conversations, rather than always playing it safe.”