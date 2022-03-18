MOONSHINE GOLD SPEEDMASTERS

The Omega Speedmaster has been hogging the limelight of late.

It has a starring role in time-travel adventure drama The Adam Project (2022), now showing on Netflix.

Ryan Reynolds plays Adam Reed, a fighter pilot from 2050 who has to time travel to 2022 to save his wife (Zoe Saldana) and, in the process, meets his younger self (Walker Scobell). Both Adams wear a Speedmaster, a gift from their scientist father (Mark Ruffalo).

One of the world's most iconic watches, the timepiece was launched in 1957 and is the only watch approved by the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration for manned space flights.

When Apollo 13 suffered technical failures while trying to land on the moon in 1970, the crew famously used a Speedmaster to time a 14-second manoeuvre to guide the craft safely back to Earth.

Over the decades, Omega has launched different iterations of the Speedy.

This month, it released two posh new 42mm models in Moonshine Gold, a proprietary metal fashioned from mixing gold, silver, copper and palladium.

The resulting alloy has a shine and colour which does not fade over time.

One model has a beguiling moss green dial with a matching ceramic bezel with a tachymeter scale. The hands, indexes and applied indexes are in Moonshine Gold.

The other model (above right) is even more of a head-turner, thanks to its gold case and dial, black bezel and black subdials. The watches are fitted with the Calibre 3861, a manual-winding chronograph movement with a co-axial escapement certified by the Swiss Federal Institute Of Metrology (Metas).

Metas certification requires the watch to pass a battery of extremely stringent tests, including anti-magnetism of up to 15,000 gauss and the ability to function within a five-second range of variation each day.

The Moonshine Speedmasters boast a sapphire display caseback and come with either a gold bracelet or a rubber strap. Prices: Green dial - $36,100 (strap), $51,000 (bracelet); Gold dial - $38,650 (strap), $53,550 (bracelet).

NORQAIN'S YOUNGEST BRAND AMBASSADOR

Singapore's teenage kite foiling champion Maximilian Maeder has been appointed brand ambassador for Norqain.

Just 15 years old, the Singaporean - who has a Swiss father and a Singaporean mother - is the youngest Norqainer, the name given by the Swiss watchmaker to its ambassadors.

Other faces for the brand include Swiss entrepreneur and animal rights activist Dean Schneider, Swiss freestyle skier Andri Ragettli and Japanese footballer Shinji Okazaki.

Although he has won several junior world titles in kite racing over the years, Maeder - who took up the sport when he was 10 - came into prominence last year when he snagged gold at the Formula Kite Youth (Under-19) World Championships and the men's Open title at the Formula Kite European Championships.

He has had to find his own way in the sport. In kite foiling, a hydrofoil extends below the board, enabling the athlete to surf above the surface of the water.

In an interview, Maeder said: "Kite racing on hydrofoil is a very recent invention and a new sport. When I started in 2016 at only 10 years old, there were still no other kids on the international racing circuit.

"I was the cute Asian kid struggling to make it around the course at the end of the fleet - behind all the grown-up athletes."

The athlete, whose dream is to compete in the Olympics, added: "But I had a very clear idea where I wanted to be, right from the beginning. I started to train hard and climb up the rankings, one by one."

SPECIAL PATEK PHILIPPE CALATRAVA FOR CORTINA'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY

From a family-run watch store in 1972, Cortina has grown into a public listed entity with more than 40 outlets in South-east Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Australia today.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, the home-grown watch retailer is partnering a few watchmakers to release special commemorative timepieces.

One such partner is Patek Philippe. To mark the occasion, the two companies are releasing the limited-edition Ref. 5057G-010 Calatrava, a new white gold iteration of the wristwatch first created in 1997 to mark Cortina's 25th anniversary. It costs $75,000. Like the original, this new version - limited to 100 pieces - boasts a triple row guilloched "Clous de Paris" hobnail bezel, a grey sunburst dial with a black gradient rim, white Roman numerals and white gold pear-shaped hands.

Three subdials display the date and moon phase, power reserve and seconds.

The watch's heart is the ultra-thin Calibre 240 PS IRM C LU, visible through the transparent sapphire caseback inscribed with the words Cortina Watch 50th Anniversary Since 1972.

Besides the watch, the retail partners also came up with the Ref. 20145M-001 Singapore Skyline dome table clock, fashioned from cloisonne enamel.

It features the city state's iconic skyline landmarks including the Esplanade and Gardens by the Bay, rendered using a palette of 50 vibrant enamel colours.

Both the commemorative watch and dome table clock - which is not for sale - will be on display at an upcoming exhibition, the dates of which have yet to be finalised.