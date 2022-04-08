Style News

GUERLAIN'S FIRST BEAUTY POP-UP IN SINGAPORE OPENS

Guerlain, previously available only at selected Sephora stores and department stores, has opened its first Singapore store at Ion Orchard - a 940 sq ft pop-up concept inspired by the bee, a symbol of the house.

The Bee Garden Boutique is the French cosmetics house's first in the region and brings together the three axes of the brand - skincare, make-up and fragrance.

Browse Abeille Royale, the skincare line that infuses honey into its products, or the many lip products including the Kiss Kiss range.

For fragrance, there is the Aqua Allegoria Eau de Toilette collection ($175 for 125ml) of fresh, floral scents. And exclusive to the Ion Orchard store is the haute parfumerie range, L'Art & La Matiere.

The prestige line of olfactory creations are a step above in presentation and ingredients used, and come with prices to match ($520 for 100ml and $760 for 200ml).

With purchase of a L'Art & La Matiere product, you receive complimentary customisation of the plate, cord and engraving on the bottle.

Customers can book one-on-one skincare consultations with the store's beauty consultants, as well as a makeover with Guerlain's in-house make-up artist.

From next month, the store will also provide personalised engravings on its products.

Info: The store is at B2-32 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.

VINTAGE LOVERS UNITE AT SCOTTS SQUARE

Local vintage store Que Sera Vintage is popping up at Scotts Square for this month. Usually based out of its permanent boutique at UE Square, the store has curated a special range of vintage frocks, bags and accessories for the pop-up.

Vintage lovers can look forward to styles ranging from prairie fashion to 1950s silhouettes. Prices for belts start at $15 and dresses at $79.

On April 16, the pop-up is hosting a dress-up tea party for women, with complimentary small bites and drinks. Come dressed in your best vintage pieces dating no later than the 1980s to get a 10 per cent discount off all new arrivals. The three best-dressed attendees will win prizes including vintage dresses, bags and belts.

Info: The pop-up is at 02-09 Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road, and is on till April 30.

UNIQLO LAUNCHES LIFEWEAR FOR HER INITIATIVES

Uniqlo Singapore is piloting a series of initiatives in a commitment to support women through all stages of life.

The LifeWear for Her project kicks off with a curated space and enhanced shopping experience at the retailer's Ion Orchard store.

Shoppers can explore four zones - an event space that also features styling inspirations modelled by Uniqlo retail staff; an expanded feminine care aisle of innerwear products, including maternity underwear, bra tops and its Airism Absorbent Sanitary Shorts; and a revamped fitting room, where LifeWear for Her advisers will help female shoppers with fit and recommendations.

The store has also partnered non-profit social enterprise Crib Society, which spotlights female entrepreneurs, to feature a rotating showcase of these home-grown brands in-store. The current curation includes nail wrap brand Nodspark and accessory label Blithe & Merry, and will feature workshops in the future.

Info: The LifeWear for Her project is at B2-01/38 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.

DIOR BEAUTY'S NEW ADDICT LIPSTICK

Now that lipstick is back on the table, indulge in a luxurious one.

Said to be composed of 90 per cent natural-origin ingredients and infused with floral lip care, the Dior Addict lipstick ($58) is as hydrating as it is pigmented, delivering shine across 40 shades (35 available in Singapore).

Where it truly stands out is in the packaging. Designed like a fashion accessory, the lipstick is now refillable (refills are available at $47).

It comes in a sleek black vinyl lacquered case, but you can also select from three other couture cases inspired by the house's codes - Metallic Silver, Indigo Denim and Pink Cannage ($43 each).

Info: Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, and shop.dior.com.sg