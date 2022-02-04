Style News

KIEHL'S RELEASES COLLECTION WITH BT21

BTS fans, take note. For the first time, American skincare brand Kiehl's is joining hands with Line Friends to release a collaboration featuring BT21 - the playful characters created by K-pop boy band BTS members.

Launched yesterday, The BTS Meets Kiehl's In New York City collection features the brand's best-selling Ultra Facial Cream, with a bottle-lid sticker of the individual BT21 characters.

For the 50ml size ($54), customers can choose their favourite character posing with a landmark or icon in New York City - where Kiehl's started as a pharmacy in 1851. The 125ml size ($101) features a graphic of all the characters.

Only available at Kiehl's stores at Ion Orchard, Plaza Singapura and Waterway Point is an exclusive Collector's Set ($378) that includes all seven characters.

Get free merchandise when you buy a BTS Meets Kiehl's product. Receive a Kiehl's BT21 Blind Keychain with every purchase, while a nett spending of $150, including at least one of the collaboration products, gets you a Kiehl's BT21 Totebag.

Info: Available at Kiehl's stores and kiehls.com.sg

THE ORDINARY NOW AT SEPHORA

Canadian skincare brand The Ordinary is now available at Sephora stores and on the e-store.

It is best known for its science-based, clinical approach to skincare, and has been credited as a pioneer that helped generate consumer interest in active ingredients.

Launched in 2016 under the umbrella beauty company Deciem, the brand soon found favour with its no-frills, single-ingredient-driven products at affordable prices. It was created to "disprove the perception that effective skincare has to come hand in hand with eye-watering price tags", according to a press statement.

Prices start at $11. Bestsellers include the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 ($15 for 30ml), said to help hydrate skin; Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% ($13 for 30ml) to tackle congested skin; and the Buffet Multi-Technology Peptide Serum ($32 for 30ml), a multitasking serum that boosts radiance and targets signs of ageing.

Or pick up the Sephora-exclusive The Bright Skincare Set ($72), which includes a cleanser, an exfoliating toning solution, an eye serum and a vitamin C solution.

The brand has set up a launch pad at Sephora's Ion Orchard outlet for customers to discover the products until Feb 16.

Info: Available at all Sephora stores, in-app and sephora.sg

ORIGINS AND KAKAO FRIENDS JOIN HANDS

In another cute-character beauty collaboration, Origins and South Korean characters Kakao Friends have come together for a mask collection in limited-edition packaging.

Two of the characters, Ryan and Apeach, grace five best-selling Origins face masks: the Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask ($39), Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask ($64), Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask ($48), Original Skin Retexturizing Mask ($39) and Drink Up 10 Minute Hydrating Mask ($39).

Gifts with purchases await. At Sephora, buy any two of the masks to receive a pouch or buy any three online to receive a full set including the pouch, a headband and handheld mirror.

If you are shopping at Origins counters, spend $70 with any Origins x Kakao Friends Mask and you receive the headband or handheld mirror, while a $120 spending gets you the pouch.

Info: Available at Sephora stores, sephora.sg and Origins counters and boutiques