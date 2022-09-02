Style News

LE LABO CITY EXCLUSIVE COMES TO TOWN

Once a year for a month, fans of New York-based perfume house Le Labo can get their hands on a City Exclusive scent.

The collection was created to pay tribute to select cities around the world, and the elusive fragrances are usually available only in the city they were inspired by.

But every September, the City Exclusives are allowed to leave their home towns and be made available in all Le Labo stores around the world. In Singapore, the full-size fragrances can be bought at the brand's two labs in Marina Bay Sands (L1-36) and Takashimaya Shopping Centre (B1-31), till Sept 30.

There are currently 15 City Exclusives to choose from, such as the gingery Cedrat 37 that evokes vibrant Berlin and the elegant Gaiac 10, a subtle skin scent characteristic of Tokyo. Available in 50ml ($475), 100ml ($710) and 500ml ($2,485) bottles, the City Exclusive scents can also be refilled - for 20 per cent off the retail price - at Le Labo stores all year round. Info: Available at Le Labo stores till Sept 30

KIEHL'S LAUNCHES NYC SUBWAY POP-UP

All aboard! Until Sept 11, you can pretend to ride a New York City-style subway train while picking up skincare goodies at a new pop-up by skincare brand Kiehl's.

The brand, founded in 1851 in New York's East Village, takes visitors on an immersive journey to discover facts and anecdotes about Kiehl's.

Receive a Kiehl's subway map when you enter the pop-up, sample formulas, play interactive games and get a personalised skin diagnosis with the brand's Skin Pros, before taking home a complimentary six-piece sample kit suited for your skin.

Photo opportunities await, including as a conductor on the "K1851 subway" and standing along a gritty train platform.

Kiehl's has also recreated the vibe of New York buskers in the subway, with live performances by local singers including Aisyah Aziz, Glenn Yong and Hashy Yusof. One visitor stands a chance to win a pair of air tickets to New York. Info: Till Sept 11 at Basement 4 Atrium, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

NEW BASICS COLLECTION FROM RAWBOUGHT

Home-grown loungewear label Rawbought has launched its first basics collection, Daydream, to complement its main offering of buttery soft modal pyjamas.

Designed as the foundation of any wardrobe, the collection comprises basic tops and bottoms for men and women in three neutral colourways.

In line with the brand ethos of marrying comfort and style, the pieces are made to take one from the sheets to the streets.

For ladies, these range from the Ribbed Crop Tank Top ($55) to the Fitted Long Dress ($89) in the brand's signature modal fabric.

Select items are available in men's and women's styles - such as the Ribbed Joggers ($75), Crew Neck Tee ($55) and Ribbed Fitted Henley Top ($69). Rawbought carries sizes from XS to 3XL. Info: Available at rawbought.com

JAPAN IPL EXPRESS HANDS OUT FREE SHOTS

Have you always wanted to try IPL (intense pulsed light)? Japan IPL Express, which offers unisex services, is celebrating its ninth anniversary by giving out free IPL shots for a weekend.

Each shot is equivalent to one blast of light emitted from the machine and can be used to treat unwanted hair, pigmentation and acne. The number of shots required varies according to an individual's facial and body areas.

For example, the average customer might require 45 to 60 shots for both underarms.

Existing customers can claim their 100 free shots on Saturday. On Sunday, all customers will receive 100 free IPL shots each from 10.30am to 9pm at any outlet. There are more than 10 outlets islandwide. New customers get an additional 20 free shots.

The shots can be used on any treatment area except for Brazilian, Boyzilian and a Full Facial. Info: Saturday and Sunday at all Japan IPL Express outlets including B1-22 PLQ Mall, 10 Paya Lebar Road

MATT LIPPIES FROM DIOR, KVD BEAUTY AND MAC

Collecting lipsticks now that you can flaunt your lips more? More lipsticks have arrived to help you dress your pout.

From Dior Beauty comes the new Rouge Dior Forever ($62). The bullet lipstick combines extreme long wear and up to 16 hours of comfort, in an ultra-matt couture case. In 18 shades that range from subtle nudes to saturated reds, it delivers a matt, transfer-proof finish.

For a wallet-friendly option, try Mac's new Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Slim Stick ($46, below). This full-coverage formula has the silky, soft-focus finish beloved of the brand's original Powder Kiss line, but is amped up with a more intense colour payoff. In 12 trendy shades, it glides on smoothly, so lips feel cushioned and hydrated.

And fans of the KVD Beauty's (formerly called Kat Von D) cult classic liquid lipstick formula will want to try its new reformulation, the Everlasting Hyperlight Vegan Transfer-Proof Liquid Lipstick ($34).

The next-generation formula is said to be long-lasting, transfer-proof and hyper lightweight. It comes in 21 shades inspired by a garden of "beautiful yet dangerous botanicals" - including the brand's best-selling shade Lolita, now renamed Queen of Poisons. Info: Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, and shop.dior.com.sg; Mac stores and counters; Sephora stores, and sephora.sg. KVD Beauty is available at sephora.sg