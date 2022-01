SINGAPORE - When you step into Vihari Jewels' new flagship boutique at Paragon, do not be alarmed by the giant rocks protruding from the ceiling.

The lifelike structures made of graphite are simply meant to re-create the atmosphere of a diamond mine, where the brand's precious stones are sourced, says founder Vihari Sheth-Poddar, 36. "We are miners. We manufacture our own gems and take them out from the rock."