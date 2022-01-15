New year, new smartwatch

New year, new watch, new features and a new user experience.

That is what Louis Vuitton (LV) has promised with the release of the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up in Singapore yesterday.

A third-generation model, the reimagined timepiece comes five years after the French luxury house first entered the smartwatch market with the Tambour Horizon in 2017.

Quite an attention magnet, the new stainless-steel model flaunts a 1.2-inch circular display - fashioned from curved sapphire glass which looks as though it is "flowing" over the edges.

It also has an LV Monogram dial ring with 24 LED lights that dance in a riot of colours when the watch is activated or when a notification comes in.

Giving big play to personalisation and customisation, LV has even developed a new custom-designed operating system (OS) for the timepiece - the first outside Apple's eco-system to be accredited MFi (Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad).

The previous two generations ran on Google's Wear OS.

Also compatible with Android and HarmonyOS smartphones, the new system is easy to navigate, responding to a series of swipes.

Swiping right leads you to the My Day function. There, you can see your agenda and get information about your heart rate, the weather, the number of steps taken and even the air quality index.

Going left brings up the My Travel function, allowing you to check travel plans, store tickets and boarding passes, and access 30 LV city guides.

A swipe up, meanwhile, reveals the control panel for Bluetooth, alarm, camera and other functions; a swipe down, your notifications.

Great for someone who relishes fun and creative self-expression, the watch comes with eight dial configurations - with more set to come - to suit different moods and occasions.

One animated version features Vivienne, the LV mascot shaped with the iconic symbols of the brand's monogram. You can even add your own initials using different fonts and colours.

In the last few years, the fashion house has expanded its portfolio of high-end consumer electronics.

Last year, it launched the Horizon Light Up Speaker and, prior to that, Horizon wireless headphones. The Tambour Horizon Light Up can be paired with these devices through the LV Connect app.

The watch comes in three versions (head only) - steel ($4,300), matt black and matt brown ($5,150 each) - and is fitted with an interchangeable strap system. The straps can be purchased separately.

•Check out the Tambour Horizon Light Up at the LV pop-up at the brand's Ion Orchard store, which runs till Jan 28.