Dressed up for the everyday: How this new Tudor ticker makes the case for steel and gold

With a new in-house movement and distinctive mix of metals, the 30mm Royal pairs refined looks with a slim profile and a clasp that adjusts easily

The Tudor Royal 30mm in steel and yellow gold can be just as easily paired with a work wardrobe or weekend wear.

There are certain style combinations that seem to have an enduring appeal: a crisp white shirt and blue jeans, tailored blazer over a simple t-shirt, that little black dress with a string of pearls.

In watchmaking, it is the classic pairing of stainless steel and gold.

Tudor has revisited this iconic combination, bringing a fresh perspective to the new Royal collection, unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2026.

Among the highlights is a new 30mm model in stainless steel and yellow gold, complemented by an ivory dial. With its distinctive notched bezel and integrated five-link bracelet, the watch brings together elements of a traditional dress watch and a sportier everyday timepiece.

Unveiled this year, the new Tudor Royal 30mm makes a perfect festive gift for a loved one. PHOTO: TUDOR

What’s new with the Tudor Royal in 2026

The Royal name first appeared in Tudor’s history in the 1950s, when it was used to convey the quality and refinement of the brand’s watches.

Today, the name remains a part of Tudor’s watch collection, even though the timepieces themselves have evolved considerably.

One of the most recognisable features of the modern Royal is its notched bezel, which frames the dial with alternating raised and recessed sections. For 2026, Tudor has further emphasised this detail with sharper polished notches, making the case look even more defined.

In the 30mm steel-and-yellow-gold model, the brilliance of the yellow gold bezel contrasts with the soft elegance of the ivory dial, while the integrated bracelet gives the design an uninterrupted silhouette.

Updated features of the Tudor Royal include a bezel refreshed with sharper polished notches, offering an elegant contrast to the ivory dial. PHOTO: TUDOR

Its five-link construction comprises three broad satin-brushed stainless steel links and gold-toned centre links made of steel and covered in 18K yellow gold. At 8.7mm thick, the 30mm Royal also has a relatively slim profile, making it easy to slip under a shirt cuff and pair easily with weekend clothing.

Beneath the dial

This year, Tudor has upgraded its Royal line with its own Manufacture Calibres for the first time, a significant shift from the third-party movements used in earlier models.

The 30mm version houses the self-winding Manufacture Calibre MT5201, certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC). Tudor regulates the fully assembled watch to a daily variation of between minus three and plus five seconds.

The MT5201 also offers a power reserve of approximately 50 hours, meaning you can take the watch off over the weekend and put it on again on Monday morning without having to adjust the time.

Along with these technical improvements, the new Royal has other features to make everyday wear more practical. Its stainless steel case is waterproof to 100m, while the screw-down winding crown helps protect the movement from moisture.

Elegant on the outside and a workhorse on the inside, the Tudor Royal 30mm is equipped for the first time with an in-house movement, the self-winding MT5201. PHOTO: TUDOR

The integrated bracelet also comes with Tudor’s “T-fit” rapid adjustment clasp, allowing the wearer to easily make adjustments to the bracelet’s length without tools, accommodating even the smallest changes in wrist size throughout the day. This also means you can conveniently share the watch with a partner, even if your wrist sizes are slightly different.

A Royal fit for any occasion

Alongside the 30mm steel-and-yellow-gold model, the refreshed Royal collection also includes 36mm and 40mm versions, along with a variety of dial colours ranging from classic black and silver to burgundy, green, salmon and light blue.

Together, the different options give wearers room to choose a Royal that reflects their personal style, whether they prefer a smaller, more discreet watch or one with greater presence on the wrist.

While the festive season offers the perfect opportunity to purchase a new timepiece – for yourself or a loved one – the appeal of the Tudor Royal goes beyond special occasions.

Whether as an elegant timepiece for the boardroom or a casual weekend companion, the Tudor Royal punches above its weight and delivers a reliable workhorse for the modern urbanite.

Discover the Tudor Royal collection at Tudor Boutique by Cortina Watch at Raffles City #01-37C or via Cortina Watch online.