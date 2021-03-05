For Subscribers
New face of retail
Move over, influencers. Social sellers who promote products on social media via live streams and videos are gaining clout
They have as little as a few hundred followers, yet can make thousands of dollars a month by recommending products on their social media channels.
Meet a new breed of entrepreneurs called social sellers. They do not typically take up sponsorships or have to maintain a polished image, but these ordinary folks can give influencers a run for their money.