New face of retail

Move over, influencers. Social sellers who promote products on social media via live streams and videos are gaining clout

Financial consultant Aow Shi Hui is making a career switch to become a social seller of wellness products after she had a son and wanted more control over her working hours.
Financial consultant Aow Shi Hui is making a career switch to become a social seller of wellness products after she had a son and wanted more control over her working hours. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

They have as little as a few hundred followers, yet can make thousands of dollars a month by recommending products on their social media channels.

Meet a new breed of entrepreneurs called social sellers. They do not typically take up sponsorships or have to maintain a polished image, but these ordinary folks can give influencers a run for their money.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 05, 2021, with the headline 'New face of retail'. Subscribe
Topics: 