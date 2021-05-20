Naomi Campbell a mum at 50

NEW YORK • British supermodel Naomi Campbell has become the mother of a baby girl at the age of 50, she said on Tuesday in a surprise announcement on Instagram.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she wrote in the caption of a photograph of her hand cradling a tiny pair of infant feet.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life," she continued, adding that there were "no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love".

The post had been liked 417,000 times in the hour after it was posted.

Campbell's mother, Ms Valerie Morris-Campbell, posted the same photo with a message: "I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a long time to be grandmother."

No details of the birth or the baby's name were given.

Campbell had spoken previously about becoming a mother, telling the Evening Standard magazine in 2017 that "I think about having children all the time". But she added that "with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want".

Celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations.

"How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are. What a wonderful mother you will be. Blessings all around," wrote designer Marc Jacobs on Instagram.

"Oh my goodness, congrats lady. What a blessing," said actress Zoe Saldana.

YouTube, where Campbell has launched her own channel, also chimed in.

"Such beautiful news, massive congratulations, Naomi," the video-sharing site's official Instagram account posted.

Campbell was the first black model to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time magazine.

She was also the first black model on the cover of American Vogue's key September issue.

The British native began her career as a teenager and has modelled for fashion heavyweights such as Versace, Chanel, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana.

She has also championed African designers and co-produced last month's Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS