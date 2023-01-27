Museum of Ice Cream can live on beyond Instagram, says co-founder Maryellis Bunn, 30

SINGAPORE – Five years ago, Ms Maryellis Bunn was at the top of her game.

The co-founder of the whimsical Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) and its parent company Figure-8 was riding the fame of having built New York City’s most-talked-about attraction.

Queues of visitors flocked to the immersive pop-up ice cream wonderland, constructed in a warehouse in the Meatpacking District, for selfies and to swim in a pool of giant plastic sprinkles. Each subsequent edition of the roving pop-up was more buzz-worthy than the last, with the Los Angeles run drawing celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Beyonce.

Media outlets nicknamed Ms Bunn, then in her mid-20s, the “millennial Walt Disney”, and copycat brands touting fantastically Instagrammable experiences quickly followed.

Soon after, MOIC began talks with the Singapore Tourism Board to open its first international location here. It would be the hub for the Asia-Pacific region. Ms Bunn set her sights on the unlikely venue of a former barracks in Dempsey – to create “an atypical attraction in an atypical location”.

They were mid-construction when Covid-19 hit. Even before the lockdowns, the hygiene-conscious shunned the museum’s interactive, high-touch exhibits. The world took a breath, as did MOIC’s plans for global expansion.

“It was a lot of pausing and waiting,” Ms Bunn, now 30, tells The Straits Times. “The question then was, ‘Do we wait until the pandemic has run its course (to open in Singapore)?’”

MOIC Singapore eventually opened in August 2021 – selling out the first round of its $42 weekend tickets in 48 hours – to a purely local visitorship. It was a new milestone for the company used to entertaining tourists.

The museum currently has four other locations, in New York City, Austin, Chicago and Shanghai – each with localised installations and flavours.

“But we’ve been able to really understand the local market and have already been seeing a strong repeat visitorship,” she says, leaning back on a couch in the alfresco area of the Dempsey branch.

“If we were to have waited and opened only today, I think we wouldn’t be in as strong a position. Only now we’re at a place where we feel excited to continue to grow.”

At this interview on a Friday afternoon, a queue of mostly tourists, boisterous kids in tow, stretches down the building in Loewen Road. There is no doubt about it – after a chilly hiatus, the museum is back.

In fact, the company saw its strongest showing ever in the quarter from October to December 2022.