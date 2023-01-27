Museum of Ice Cream can live on beyond Instagram, says co-founder Maryellis Bunn, 30

SINGAPORE – Five years ago, Ms Maryellis Bunn was at the top of her game.
The co-founder of the whimsical Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) and its parent company Figure-8 was riding the fame of having built New York City’s most-talked-about attraction.
Queues of visitors flocked to the immersive pop-up ice cream wonderland, constructed in a warehouse in the Meatpacking District, for selfies and to swim in a pool of giant plastic sprinkles. Each subsequent edition of the roving pop-up was more buzz-worthy than the last, with the Los Angeles run drawing celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Beyonce.
Media outlets nicknamed Ms Bunn, then in her mid-20s, the “millennial Walt Disney”, and copycat brands touting fantastically Instagrammable experiences quickly followed.
Soon after, MOIC began talks with the Singapore Tourism Board to open its first international location here. It would be the hub for the Asia-Pacific region. Ms Bunn set her sights on the unlikely venue of a former barracks in Dempsey – to create “an atypical attraction in an atypical location”.
They were mid-construction when Covid-19 hit. Even before the lockdowns, the hygiene-conscious shunned the museum’s interactive, high-touch exhibits. The world took a breath, as did MOIC’s plans for global expansion.
“It was a lot of pausing and waiting,” Ms Bunn, now 30, tells The Straits Times. “The question then was, ‘Do we wait until the pandemic has run its course (to open in Singapore)?’”
MOIC Singapore eventually opened in August 2021 – selling out the first round of its $42 weekend tickets in 48 hours – to a purely local visitorship. It was a new milestone for the company used to entertaining tourists.
The museum currently has four other locations, in New York City, Austin, Chicago and Shanghai – each with localised installations and flavours.
“But we’ve been able to really understand the local market and have already been seeing a strong repeat visitorship,” she says, leaning back on a couch in the alfresco area of the Dempsey branch.
“If we were to have waited and opened only today, I think we wouldn’t be in as strong a position. Only now we’re at a place where we feel excited to continue to grow.”
At this interview on a Friday afternoon, a queue of mostly tourists, boisterous kids in tow, stretches down the building in Loewen Road. There is no doubt about it – after a chilly hiatus, the museum is back.
In fact, the company saw its strongest showing ever in the quarter from October to December 2022.
The focus for 2023 is to welcome tourists and be a go-to destination for events throughout the year, adds Ms Bunn, who was in town recently on a business trip to discuss new partnerships.
Declining to give away too much, she lets on that there are plans to open more locations in Asia, the Middle East, the United States and Australia, as well as to explore new, non-ice-cream-related experiences under Figure-8.
While most of the exhibits remain the same all year round, the museum updates its ice cream flavours and some decor seasonally. Until Feb 15, visitors can taste an all-new sambal chilli ice cream, made with chilli from Batu Lesung Spice Company and in collaboration with Open Farm Community.
It has also partnered with brands to host limited-time themed events with exclusive offerings – such as a beauty-themed experience with Mac Cosmetics, and a month-long Halloween celebration in October 2022.
Ms Bunn believes the pandemic ended up being in her favour. “Everyone was trying to pivot his business, especially within the entertainment sector, to digital offerings. But we’ve always believed that humans want to connect with one another in real life in physical spaces.
“What we found is that, for the first time ever, humans started to really understand the intrinsic value of experiences, more than in a pre-pandemic atmosphere. And that’s why experiences, entertainment and concerts are at an all-time high.”
Managing the meltdown
Even so, it has not been all peaches and cream for Ms Bunn. In 2020, on top of the pandemic, her company faced backlash for its response to key incidents.
To express solidarity with protestors after the murder of African-American George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020, MOIC constructed a signboard outside the company’s SoHo location in its signature pink, with the text “I scream for…” and the names of the victims of police brutality.
The action, which indirectly compared the deceased to ice cream, was slammed as being tone-deaf and performative.
In the same month, a Forbes article interviewing former MOIC employees alleging workplace abuse made its rounds on the Internet. Ms Bunn and her co-founder Manish Vora, 43, were criticised for creating a hostile work environment, amid allegations of hourly-paid employees at the museum being denied bathroom breaks.
When asked about the incidents, Ms Bunn pauses before replying: “I can say this: As women founders, we have massive responsibilities and everything that happens within our organisation starts and ends with me. So everything that happened, I take full responsibility for.”
“My decision, as well as that of my board, was for me to stay,” she adds. “Our internal company culture today is incredible. I can guarantee you that (our employees) are extremely happy. I’m super grateful for the learnings and to be able to stand here today to feel the progress.”
With her steely gaze and knack for volleying questions, she admits she may have felt the pressure to come across publicly more “serious” than she actually is.
The Laguna Beach native was 25 when she founded MOIC – after leaving a job as the head of forecasting and innovation at Time Inc – and was plunged into the cut-throat world of start-ups.
“It’s interesting – I think, particularly early on in my career, so much was being prescribed (to me) from society as well as fellow women founders about how do we play a big game in a big pool of a lot of men? And we’d to come to the table with these attributes – like being serious.”
“I think I’m actually very silly,” adds the 30-year-old, who gave herself the ice cream-themed nickname ‘Scream’. (All visitors to the museum have to choose one.) “There’s a hard balance to create around the idea of ‘how do we exist like kids’ and trying to build a global business.”
Even today, that struggle shows. She wears a tight-lipped smile throughout this photo shoot, but in between takes, breaks character to warmly welcome guests and jump and down with a young visitor.
“In the beginning, I was so focused on building the site, it didn’t give me a lot of time to self-reflect. The company grew so much faster than any of us could imagine or plan for. And something we always wonder when looking back is, ‘How could we have caught up and understood the ramifications of what we’re building?’
It is important to “not get distracted”, she adds. “When you have success early on, it’s really easy to build more and more. But it’s important for us to refine our product and continue to learn from it.”
Building experiences post-Instagram
MOIC may have been created for the Instagram-loving millennials, but Ms Bunn is confident the next generation can find their joy here too. Many Gen Z visitors visit the attraction, especially at night, she says.
Chatter that the era of the curated Instagram snapshot – one her company greatly benefited from – is ending does not faze her either.
“We’ve never been an Instagram-focused attraction,” she asserts. “It’s never been our intention. It just so happens that our launch coincided with the time that Instagram was on a rise.”
She has mixed feelings over the perception of MOIC as just an Instagrammable place.
“It’s a compliment”, but also not the point, says Ms Bunn, adding that, ironically, Instagram has made her imagination “more homogeneous”. She gives herself just 15 minutes on the platform each day – which she begins at 6am and divides into tranches to get three days’ worth of work done in one.
MOIC’s success lies, she believes, is in its mission to bring people together and forge connections among strangers – with or without phones.
A one-day experiment conducted in 2019 where visitors could enter for free if they surrendered their phones was the “single best day we’ve ever had at the museum” – in terms of the consumer index score collected after.
“It’s a double-edged sword because obviously, it’s been amazing to see our almost three million visitors share and create on their social platforms,” she says. “But our ultimate goal is to have people create memories that last not in their devices, but in their hearts and minds.”
Her expertise is coming in handy as more retailers seek more experiential collaborations post-pandemic.
In partnership with Target, the museum debuted its own line of ice cream via an interactive supermarket-style pop-up experience called The Pint Shop in 2018. It has ended its run, but the company is in talks with new brands to launch similar retail partnerships.
“When we were building this experience, this industry didn’t exist. It’s incredible to see how it’s scaled across the globe. There are experiences popping up every day and it’s become a multi-billion-dollar industry,” Ms Bunn notes.
“The industry of social media is completely evolving. And I’m actually very excited about it – the detriment of some of these platforms doesn’t scare me at all.”
Museum of Ice Cream is located at 100 Loewen Road, Dempsey