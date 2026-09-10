Multi-million dollar S’pore fashion brand Aijek relaunches after 7-year hiatus

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SINGAPORE - Danelle Woo does not fancy herself an environmentalist. But a single visit to a Cambodian dumpsite in 2021 was reckoning enough for the former high-flying fashion designer .

The trash heaps were taller than her. Stray dogs relieved themselves on the mounds . Young women in the neighbouring village complained of illness even as their families eked out a living from sorting the rubbish – a muck of plastics, wires, scrap and, to Woo’s dismay, clothes.

In the nine years she spent running her international brand Aijek from 2010 to 2019, the knowledge that she was generating waste had stayed at the back of her mind. It took looking out at t hat wasteland two years after she shuttered her label , for her to fully contend with the consequences of unchecked production.

That trip marked the “end of fashion as I had known it” and the start of a new commitment to sustainable design, she tells The Straits Times in an exclusive interview. The next time, if there was one, would be different.

Seven years after her shock hiatus, Woo is relaunching Aijek, having finally worked out how to sell clothes without adding to the world’s waste.

The second incarnation of Aijek, debuting Sept 24, will deal exclusively in natural fabrics that are biodegradable. Running her hands over samples from her upcoming collection – a bluebell top, a drop-waist minidress – the 47-year-old says: “Everything is plant-based fibre. Because the key is that after the lifespan (of the textile) is up, it can return back to the soil. You can’t have even one per cent of polyester.”

She would know. In early 2025, fed up with the catch-22 of wanting to design without harm, Woo launched an experiment.

She buried samples of nine different fabrics in a shallow trench beside the curry leaves in her father’s garden. Six months later, she combed the soil looking for the cotton, tencel and linen swatches but found no trace of them. Only one recycled polyester cotton blend cloth remained.

“That closed the loop for me to feel that maybe there is a way to go back and create again, to continue designing in a more meaningful and intentional way,” she says.

“I’ve always wanted to come back. I just didn’t know how to.”

At its peak, Aijek worked with 15 factories, pulled in close to $4 million in annual revenue and was stocked in some 200 stores across Asia and the United States. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

The new prohibition on synthetics means she has had to give up her former specialty, lace, which is often made of polyester.

Instead, Woo now works with Balinese artisans to employ kerawang. The centuries-old Indonesian cutwork embroidery technique recurs throughout her 22-piece collection in the form of original lotus motifs, both in budding and bloomed form.

Intricate patterns are first drawn before being embroidered with traditional sewing machines operated by foot, as the threads used in modern machines are too broad for this fine work, Woo explains. Sections of fabric are then cut by hand to create the delicate openwork which resembles lace.

Out with the old

The lotus pod symbolises a metamorphosis for Woo and her brand.

In her first rodeo, Woo had concentrated on dressy occasionwear, with a popular bridal line. For her comeback, she is taking it Bali-casual, mirroring her more relaxed attitude and new lifestyle, as she splits her time between Singapore and Bali.

It also chimes with the post-pandemic turn towards comfortable dressing, she says.

At its peak, Aijek worked with 15 factories, pulled in close to $4 million in annual revenue and was stocked in some 200 stores across Asia and the United States, including Tangs in Singapore and global household-name retailers like Anthropologie, Shopbop, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s i n America.

The brand was feted locally for its success abroad. In 2017, it represented Singapore at the Asia Fashjon Federation in Hangzhou, China.

Now, Woo is content with four Bali-based factories, whose owners and employees she knows by name and can share a meal with.

She will operate online, opening her home studio for customer visits by appointment only.

Each new drop will be small. Though she has already designed collections up to a season ahead, the sum total is still less than the 200 pieces American luxury department store Bloomingdale’s once commissioned from her.

The modest start is a rejection of the growth principle that once drove her womenswear empire.

Aijek returns with clothes for the modern Bali babe. PHOTO: AIJEK

Of her decision to close shop in 2019, Woo says: “There was this tension between doing wonderful, successful business, but not having time for myself. I had no time for family and Kai (my son).”

Woo had been jetting between an office in Shanghai, China – where Aijek was founded in 2010 – brand headquarters in Singapore and a showroom in New York so often, she would wake up not knowing which city she was in.

“According to my friends, I was not (home) half the year, which means for half the year Kai did not have a mom,” she adds.

“At that point, growth took on a new meaning for me. It got (to a stage where) I didn’t feel satisfaction from growing the business anymore. Even if I had gotten into Saks Fifth Avenue, it would have meant nothing.”

Rather, she began to crave time, the currency required “to live, breathe, and stop the chase.”

Once she squared up to that, quitting was easy.

New beginnings

In the seven-year interregnum between old and new Aijek, she watched her son become a teenager; attended classes on motherhood ; surfed; worked out; travelled and used her Skillsfuture credits to learn how to draw things other than clothes.

“It was very therapeutic, getting lost in time and doing something unconnected to a KPI, not for a bigger collection or growth or scale. I learnt how to play again,” she says.

Now, she has had her fill of rest and all the “puzzle pieces” are in place for Aijek’s return, she says. “I’m happy with who I am, Kai is 18 and I’ve found a way to make business sustainable.”

The hardest part of this is adjusting to the age of social media. Her old playbook of single-minded focus on products and doing trade shows is, by her own admission, obsolete, and Woo is scrambling to learn the codes of the TikTok epoch.

No matter, for she gets to make again.

Throughout the hiatus, Woo never stopped designing, hankering for her craft within three months of her break. Anything could set her off. On her travels, it was the vivid colours and textures of Spain and Morocco. Often, she would go shopping and return with nothing except ideas on how to better the merchandise on the racks.

She says: “Even now, I miss designing as I do the other parts of running a business – the pop-ups, the channels, distribution, social media.

“I already have a lot more new ideas in my head. It’s very silly to say but after i finish a collection, I want to burn it and start all over again. Figuratively, anyway.

“As a designer it’s always in my head that I have to do something better.”

Three picks from Aijek’s debut Unfold collection

Freya Crossback Mini Dress ($389)

Aijek Freya Dress in Moss. PHOTO: AIJEK

This A-line dress is decorated with hand-embroidered lotus motifs throughout and a scalloped skirt hem. A V-neckline leads into adjustable shoulder straps and a cross-back design, finished with a concealed back zip. It is made of 100 per cent ramie and fully lined in soft cotton voile.

Noa Curved Pants ($389)

Aijek Noa Curved Pants in Sky Blue. PHOTO: AIJEK

These doily-like pants have a curved opening along the side seam finished with a scalloped hem, and lotus embroidery running down the front. Seashell closures are used in place of plastic buttons.

Thea Dropwaist Mini Dress ($349)

Aijek Thea Dropwaist Minidress in Cloud Pink. PHOTO: AIJEK

This easy drop-waist style is a pretty pink number that also features lotus embroidery and scalloped details on the neckline, sleeves and skirt hem. It is partially lined with cotton voile.

Info: Aijek’s Unfold collection will be available from Sept 24 at aijek.com, and at The Cocoon Space from Sept 25 (10am to 7pm) to 26 (10am to 6pm) . Prices range from $159 to $459.