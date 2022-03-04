Fashion meets food

The trend is seeing a resurgence as local retail brands strive to become experience-driven lifestyle destinations

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

How would you like your coffee served with a side of leather loafers?

At Pazzion's new flagship store at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, customers can do their shoe shopping, then adjourn to the in-store cafe for food and drinks. And the menu is vast, spanning light bites to meat-heavy mains.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 04, 2022, with the headline Fashion meets food. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top