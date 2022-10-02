Model Bella Hadid goes from nude to dressed on runway at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS – American supermodel Bella Hadid stole the show at the Coperni fashion show during Paris Fashion Week last Friday when she went from nude to dressed on the runway.

Hadid, 25, first came onstage in thong panties and white heels, and using her hands to cover her breasts.

She then stood still as three artists sprayed layers of white paint to create a dress on her body.

A fourth artist is seen cutting the dress to shape in a video by Vogue magazine.

According to Vogue, design duo Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind Coperni, a Parisian label.