Enter the four worlds: Step into the metaverse where the Top Gun comes to life

What happens when the world of aviation watches and the metaverse collide?
The answer can be found at the IWC Top Gun Exhibition, to be held at Design Orchard from Oct 22 to 30.
With VR headsets on, visitors can traverse four worlds within IWC Schaffhausen’s virtual three-dimensional environment in the metaverse designed by renowned New York-based architect Hani Rashid.
The environment is a digital version of the physical shipping container-styled IWC booth at Watches and Wonders 2022, an annual watch trade event held in Geneva, Switzerland.
The four worlds represent the new ceramic colours of the Top Gun models (see “Meet the new IWC Schaffhausen Top Gun models”) – IWC Mojave Desert (beige), IWC Woodland (dark green), IWC Lake Tahoe (white) and IWC Ceratanium (black). These colours are based on the same hues specified by American colour company Pantone.
In each world, visitors can learn about the event, from the history to the complications powering each Top Gun watch. They can also unlock unique experiences as they venture back and forth between the virtual and physical worlds.
Calling this virtual world the “IWC Diamond Hand Club”, the watchmaker announced its first step into Web3 at Watches and Wonders after revealing its new timepieces for the year.
Singapore special
The virtual experience at the exhibition does not just end there. Visitors can also collect a special non-fungible token (NFT) – at no extra charge.
With it, one can get access to curated virtual events within IWC’s 3D space, as well as future physical events, services, utilities and benefits that the brand has in the works.
NFT holders will be able to participate in token-gated community channels where local IWC fans can interact and engage in discussions about the brand’s watches.
Physical attractions
While the virtual experience is an eye-opener, the real stars at the exhibition are still IWC’s watches. Besides the Top Gun models, 14 special military watches will also be on display.
Manufactured by IWC for pilots from the US Navy and Marine Corps aviation units, these tickers are only available to current and former members of the units and feature an individual engraving of the owner’s name and call sign.
IWC is the only watchmaker officially licensed to create timepieces for the entire US Navy and Marine Corps.
Also, the entire exhibition space will be fully cloaked in dark green, the same hue found on the Pilot's Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Woodland”.
The shade of IWC Woodland is chosen for the exhibition in Singapore because of the country’s reputation as one of the greenest cities in the world.
Besides appreciating the watches on display, visitors can also take part in the host of activities organised, including watchmaking classes, talks and coffee workshops.
The IWC Top Gun Exhibition is held from Oct 22 to 30 at Level 3, Design Orchard, from 12pm to 9pm (weekdays) and 11am to 9pm (weekends). The free exhibition is open to the public but visitors can secure priority entry by pre-registering here.