Enter the four worlds: Step into the metaverse where the Top Gun comes to life

IWC Schaffhausen offers visitors to its exhibition at Design Orchard a glimpse of its latest releases and how it has ventured into Web3

The IWC Top Gun Exhibition space at Design Orchard is inspired by the colour of the new Pilot's Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Woodland”. PHOTO: IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN
What happens when the world of aviation watches and the metaverse collide?

The answer can be found at the IWC Top Gun Exhibition, to be held at Design Orchard from Oct 22 to 30.

With VR headsets on, visitors can traverse four worlds within IWC Schaffhausen’s virtual three-dimensional environment in the metaverse designed by renowned New York-based architect Hani Rashid.

The environment is a digital version of the physical shipping container-styled IWC booth at Watches and Wonders 2022, an annual watch trade event held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The four worlds represent the new ceramic colours of the Top Gun models (see Meet the new IWC Schaffhausen Top Gun models”) – IWC Mojave Desert (beige), IWC Woodland (dark green), IWC Lake Tahoe (white) and IWC Ceratanium (black). These colours are based on the same hues specified by American colour company Pantone.

At the exhibition, visitors can explore the different worlds in the IWC Diamond Hand Club, a virtual universe by the watchmaker. PHOTO: IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN

In each world, visitors can learn about the event, from the history to the complications powering each Top Gun watch. They can also unlock unique experiences as they venture back and forth between the virtual and physical worlds.

Calling this virtual world the “IWC Diamond Hand Club”, the watchmaker announced its first step into Web3 at Watches and Wonders after revealing its new timepieces for the year.

Meet the new IWC Schaffhausen Top Gun models

Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Lake Tahoe”

The use of white is said to be inspired by the snowy winter landscape surrounding the US Navy flight school in Lake Tahoe. While it is hard to imagine a pilot’s watch in white, the impact it makes can certainly be more attention-getting than any other hue.

Big Pilot’s Watch Top Gun Edition “Mojave Desert”

No prizes for guessing that this beige-toned watch takes design inspiration from the sands of the Mojave Desert in California, where the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake is situated. At 46mm wide, this generously-sized model makes a sporty yet stylish impression.

Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun Ceratanium

Ceratanium is an IWC-engineered material that combines lightweight titanium with durable, scratch-resistant ceramic. With its black dial, grey indexes, and black textile strap, this one is definitely made for those with a utilitarian edge.

Pilot's Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Woodland”

It is inspired by the flight suits and uniforms worn by the elite pilots in the Top Gun flight school, as well as the forest landscapes elite fighter pilots fly over. It sports a full-green aesthetic from the dial and the case to the matching rubber strap.

Singapore special

The virtual experience at the exhibition does not just end there. Visitors can also collect a special non-fungible token (NFT) – at no extra charge.

With it, one can get access to curated virtual events within IWC’s 3D space, as well as future physical events, services, utilities and benefits that the brand has in the works.

NFT holders will be able to participate in token-gated community channels where local IWC fans can interact and engage in discussions about the brand’s watches.

Physical attractions

While the virtual experience is an eye-opener, the real stars at the exhibition are still IWC’s watches. Besides the Top Gun models, 14 special military watches will also be on display.

Manufactured by IWC for pilots from the US Navy and Marine Corps aviation units, these tickers are only available to current and former members of the units and feature an individual engraving of the owner’s name and call sign.

Visitors can learn more about the intricacies of watchmaking at the exhibition, which is held from Oct 22 to 30. PHOTO: IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN

IWC is the only watchmaker officially licensed to create timepieces for the entire US Navy and Marine Corps.

 Also, the entire exhibition space will be fully cloaked in dark green, the same hue found on the Pilot's Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Woodland”.

The shade of IWC Woodland is chosen for the exhibition in Singapore because of the country’s reputation as one of the greenest cities in the world.

Besides appreciating the watches on display, visitors can also take part in the host of activities organised, including watchmaking classes, talks and coffee workshops.

The IWC Top Gun Exhibition is held from Oct 22 to 30 at Level 3, Design Orchard, from 12pm to 9pm (weekdays) and 11am to 9pm (weekends). The free exhibition is open to the public but visitors can secure priority entry by pre-registering here.

