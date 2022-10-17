Enter the four worlds: Step into the metaverse where the Top Gun comes to life

What happens when the world of aviation watches and the metaverse collide?

The answer can be found at the IWC Top Gun Exhibition, to be held at Design Orchard from Oct 22 to 30.

With VR headsets on, visitors can traverse four worlds within IWC Schaffhausen’s virtual three-dimensional environment in the metaverse designed by renowned New York-based architect Hani Rashid.

The environment is a digital version of the physical shipping container-styled IWC booth at Watches and Wonders 2022, an annual watch trade event held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The four worlds represent the new ceramic colours of the Top Gun models (see “Meet the new IWC Schaffhausen Top Gun models”) – IWC Mojave Desert (beige), IWC Woodland (dark green), IWC Lake Tahoe (white) and IWC Ceratanium (black). These colours are based on the same hues specified by American colour company Pantone.