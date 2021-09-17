Met Gala back in full force

It was a great and expectedly bizarre day for fashion as the Met Gala returned in full force on Monday, after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The annual fund-raising gala organised by Vogue magazine for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City is easily the most anticipated - and wackiest - event on the fashion calendar.

This year's theme - In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - celebrated American independence and the resilience of American fashion.

Stars in attendance pulled out all the stops in their varied interpretations. There were political statements, homages to American history and downright puzzling looks.

It was also a notably youthful edition, with singer Billie Eilish, 19, actor Timothee Chalamet, 25, poet Amanda Gorman, 23, and tennis star Naomi Osaka, 23, co-chairing this year's gala.

The Straits Times rounds up the most memorable looks of the event.