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‘Meant to be seen’: Cher on Bob Mackie and the ultimate revenge dress

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Fashion designer Bob Mackie and singer Cher attend a premiere for the documentary “Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion” in Los Angeles, California, on May 13, 2024.

American singer-actress Cher and fashion designer Bob Mackie attend a premiere for the documentary, Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, in Los Angeles on May 13, 2024.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Jacob Bernstein

  • Bob Mackie designed Cher's famous 1986 Oscars dress as a bold statement after she was snubbed for a Best Actress nomination.
  • Mackie was known for theatrical costumes for stars like Cher, Tina Turner and Liza Minnelli, blending humour and sex appeal.
  • Cher and Mackie shared a close friendship and creative partnership spanning decades, with Cher supporting him during his final days.

AI generated

UNITED STATES – The way Bob Mackie later described it, his most memorable outfit had happened because the client was “pi**ed off”.

The year was 1986, the Oscars were coming up and American singer-actress Cher had been snubbed for her role in the movie Mask.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.