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‘Meant to be seen’: Cher on Bob Mackie and the ultimate revenge dress

American singer-actress Cher and fashion designer Bob Mackie attend a premiere for the documentary, Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, in Los Angeles on May 13, 2024.

UNITED STATES – The way Bob Mackie later described it, his most memorable outfit had happened because the client was “pi**ed off”.

The year was 1986, the Oscars were coming up and American singer-actress Cher had been snubbed for her role in the movie Mask.