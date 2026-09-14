‘Meant to be seen’: Cher on Bob Mackie and the ultimate revenge dress
Jacob Bernstein
- Bob Mackie designed Cher's famous 1986 Oscars dress as a bold statement after she was snubbed for a Best Actress nomination.
- Mackie was known for theatrical costumes for stars like Cher, Tina Turner and Liza Minnelli, blending humour and sex appeal.
- Cher and Mackie shared a close friendship and creative partnership spanning decades, with Cher supporting him during his final days.
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UNITED STATES – The way Bob Mackie later described it, his most memorable outfit had happened because the client was “pi**ed off”.
The year was 1986, the Oscars were coming up and American singer-actress Cher had been snubbed for her role in the movie Mask.