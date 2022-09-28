Stylish and good value: Cheryl Wee counts on these wardrobe essentials for herself and the family

Whether it’s easy-to-pair staples and beauty products for yourself, or ready-to-wear outfits for the husband and children, Marks & Spencer has over the years carved a reputation for itself as a one-stop shop for the busy woman taking care of her brood.
Just ask entrepreneur, mother-of-three and style maven Cheryl Wee, 35, who is the main decision maker when it comes to shopping for her family.
She says: “I don't have the time for window shopping, so a great thing about Marks & Spencer is that they have everything – from men’s and women’s clothing to kidswear and even delicious foods.
“I think it's time productively spent when I can get pyjamas for my daughters Emma and Ellie, and at the same time get clothes for my son Marc, and home stuff if I need bedding and towels all at the same time.”
Marks & Spencer has also always focused on creating timeless products that fit modern lifestyles and offer longevity. Think pieces that are easy to launder and iron, versatile staples that can be styled with various outfits, plus soft cotton and linen materials that are cool enough for Singapore’s tropical weather.
“I love the quality and comfort of Marks & Spencer’s pieces,” adds lifestyle blogger and mum-of-two Melissa Koh, 33. “I can count on the pieces to not only look good, but feel good on the skin.”
Above all, the brand has been a go-to for many, thanks to its accessible pricing, which just got even more affordable thanks to the launch of its “New prices with same great quality” campaign that has caught the attention of both Cheryl and Melissa who recently visited the store to shop for new wardrobe additions.
From chic day looks to dressy nights out
Professing that she has been an avid fan of the brand for many years, Cheryl knew that she could always rely on Marks & Spencer to deliver on quality when she began shopping for her son, now aged four.
“When I became a mum, that's where I started to look into the kids’ clothes at Marks and Spencer, because you can always trust in the quality, prices and the comfort,” she shares. “Marks & Spencer has been a brand that has really grown with us over the years!”
Here are her recent favourite family looks.
Daytime chic
Known for her ladylike sense of style, it’s no surprise that when it comes to dressing for the day Cheryl would reach for Marks & Spencer’s green printed tie neck long sleeve blouse ($65.90). Finished with a playful frill accent, this top is made with sustainably sourced viscose material and makes for an elegant staple.
Wearing it with tailored slacks keeps it friendly for the office, or you could follow in her footsteps and pair it with one of Marks & Spencer’s versatile casual chino shorts (from $39.90). Either way, you’re assured plenty of style mileage from the blouse.
On her husband Roy, lightweight stretch trousers ($39.90) are perfect for guys constantly on the move. Tailored with a classic straight-leg fit and cut from a breathable cotton-blend fabric that’s also engineered with added stretch, it offers a perfect fit for busy dads.
Getting matchy-matchy
When the occasion calls for a look that’s more dressed up, the family steps out in coordinating outfits.
Here, Cheryl wears a graceful blue printed dress and Roy effortlessly pulls off a smart casual look by pairing a blue button-down shirt over one of Marks & Spencer’s casual white cotton tees, which start from $15.90. Made from breathable cotton fabric, these T-shirts are designed to keep you cool.
“Roy believes in buying quality items that can last through the times,” says Cheryl. “The quality of the clothes he buys needs to stand the test of time, and that is why he loves Marks & Spencer.”
Even when it comes to sleepwear, son Marc is up for a matching moment with mummy. In his pure cotton printed blue pyjamas (from $19.90) he can sleep comfortably thanks to the good fit and stretch fabric.
Dressy night out
Nights out with your family are made more stylish and fuss-free when you have the right threads.
Like this Marks & Spencer’s formal shirt (from $35.90) worn by Roy. Each shirt is made from easy-to-iron fabric, so whether he’s prepping for the office or for an evening out with the family, getting ready becomes effortless and quick.
And for Marc’s look to head out with Mum and Dad? A star-print T-shirt ($13.90) made from responsibly sourced cotton, which he wears with an adorable pair of monster jeans ($32.90) that comes in a trendy jogger pants shape with added stretch.
“They have kidswear in the cutest designs and in really good quality,” notes Cheryl, who chose another printed dress for this look. “Even with many, many washes, it’s still as good.”
Making the most of your me-time
From the moment you wake up, Marks & Spencer is there with you. With new prices and the same great quality, its range of ready-to-wear, body and home products bring cosiness and comfort into your sanctuary.
Nobody knows this better than social media darling Melissa, who shows us how she takes the time to look good and feel great with her favourite Marks & Spencer products.
The right innerwear makes a difference
Marks & Spencer understands that women need good intimates, which is why you’ll find seamless designs and modal shorts that offer reassuring support all day long.
“Marks & Spencer is the first that comes to mind when I’m in search for comfy everyday innerwear,” says Melissa. “I especially love their seamless build as they disguise perfectly under body hugging dresses and leggings.
Here, Melissa picks a flirty floral bra design from the brand’s line of well-made intimates. A three-pack of bras starts from $49.90 and come in versatile styles and modern shapes that are perfect for everyday wear.
Waist-down, Marks & Spencer also has you covered. The brand’s range of undergarments – from $19.90 for a pack of five – aim to deliver on comfort and functionality.
Looking good in loungewear
“I’d describe my personal style as versatile and experimental,” notes Melissa. “I always fall back on clean, classic cuts and comfy basics for my everyday look.”
At home, Melissa chooses to kick back in an oversized striped shirt and chino shorts (from $39.90) for an effortlessly casual style that provides comfort all day.
For a day of errands, Marks and Spencer’s cotton rich vests, priced at $22.90 for a pack of three, are the ideal companions. These sleeveless vests are made from featherlight and breathable fabric that move effortlessly with you.
If you are a homebody, Marks & Spencer also offers plush towels and a skin-loving apothecary collection of bodycare products, available exclusively in-stores, that turn regular bath time into an at-home spa experience, with prices starting at just $4.50.
Slipping into comfort
“My wardrobe comprises largely of neutral colours as I find myself picking those pieces out on a day-to-day basis, especially when I’m in a rush,” notes Melissa on her on-the-go style.
When she’s ready to head out, she slips on Marks & Spencer’s nude leather ballet pumps ($79.90). Fitted with Insolia Flex insoles to ensure your foot lands correctly while walking, these shoes deliver on substance and style. For top marks, she teams this easy-to-match footwear with a bright emerald green polka-dot midi tea dress ($59.90).
Experience Marks & Spencer’s “New prices with same great quality” collection by shopping in-stores and online.