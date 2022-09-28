Stylish and good value: Cheryl Wee counts on these wardrobe essentials for herself and the family

Whether it’s easy-to-pair staples and beauty products for yourself, or ready-to-wear outfits for the husband and children, Marks & Spencer has over the years carved a reputation for itself as a one-stop shop for the busy woman taking care of her brood.

Just ask entrepreneur, mother-of-three and style maven Cheryl Wee, 35, who is the main decision maker when it comes to shopping for her family.

She says: “I don't have the time for window shopping, so a great thing about Marks & Spencer is that they have everything – from men’s and women’s clothing to kidswear and even delicious foods.

“I think it's time productively spent when I can get pyjamas for my daughters Emma and Ellie, and at the same time get clothes for my son Marc, and home stuff if I need bedding and towels all at the same time.”

Marks & Spencer has also always focused on creating timeless products that fit modern lifestyles and offer longevity. Think pieces that are easy to launder and iron, versatile staples that can be styled with various outfits, plus soft cotton and linen materials that are cool enough for Singapore’s tropical weather.

“I love the quality and comfort of Marks & Spencer’s pieces,” adds lifestyle blogger and mum-of-two Melissa Koh, 33. “I can count on the pieces to not only look good, but feel good on the skin.”

Above all, the brand has been a go-to for many, thanks to its accessible pricing, which just got even more affordable thanks to the launch of its “New prices with same great quality” campaign that has caught the attention of both Cheryl and Melissa who recently visited the store to shop for new wardrobe additions.