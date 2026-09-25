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Mark Zuckerberg is trying something on

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Mark Zuckerberg at his home on Lake Tahoe in California on Aug 4. He underwent a very public style rebrand in 2024, when he went from robotic coder in a grey hoodie to fashion-conscious bro next door.

Mark Zuckerberg at his home on Lake Tahoe in California on Aug 4. He underwent a very public style rebrand in 2024, when he went from robotic coder in a grey hoodie to fashion-conscious bro next door.

PHOTO: VICTOR LLORENTE/NYTIMES

Vanessa Friedman

  • Mark Zuckerberg has publicly embraced fashion as part of Meta's rebrand, reflecting his personal values and Meta's push into wearables like smart glasses.
  • Meta faces backlash over privacy concerns with its smart glasses, despite strong sales and collaborations with celebrities like Kylie Jenner and K-pop star Lisa.
  • Zuckerberg’s style evolution reveals his deeper interest in design and branding, highlighting a new approach to personal taste and product innovation.

AI generated

LAKE TAHOE, Nevada – When I meet Mark Zuckerberg, currently one of the poster boys for evil tech billionaires, a man whose products are used by about 46 per cent of all living people in the world and whose company has a market cap of more than US$1 trillion (S$1.28 trillion), he is wearing sky-blue, cable-knit shorts that look an awful lot like bloomers.

That was over a month ago, before what is turning out to be a style-centric period for Meta. It started the week of Sept 25 at Connect, the company’s annual new products reveal, where Zuckerberg took to the stage wearing a T-shirt with the words, “Building is my love language”.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.