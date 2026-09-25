Mark Zuckerberg is trying something on

Mark Zuckerberg at his home on Lake Tahoe in California on Aug 4. He underwent a very public style rebrand in 2024, when he went from robotic coder in a grey hoodie to fashion-conscious bro next door.

LAKE TAHOE, Nevada – When I meet Mark Zuckerberg, currently one of the poster boys for evil tech billionaires, a man whose products are used by about 46 per cent of all living people in the world and whose company has a market cap of more than US$1 trillion (S$1.28 trillion), he is wearing sky-blue, cable-knit shorts that look an awful lot like bloomers.

That was over a month ago, before what is turning out to be a style-centric period for Meta. It started the week of Sept 25 at Connect, the company’s annual new products reveal, where Zuckerberg took to the stage wearing a T-shirt with the words, “Building is my love language”.