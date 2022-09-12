Make time for a journey of self-discovery

Mr Pierre-Alexis Dumas is holding the Hermes Arceau Le Temps Voyageur in his hands, a winsome dual time traveller's watch which marries poetry and mechanical artistry.

We are comfortably ensconced in a meeting room inside the Hermes pavilion at the Watches & Wonders trade fair held in Geneva earlier this year.

The great-great-great-grandson of Hermes founder Thierry Hermes says: "A very important notion for us at Hermes is not the quantity of time spent, but the quality of time spent.

"We will be spending some time together, so let's open our minds and make an effort and have a real dialogue. You're going to learn something about me, I'm going to learn something about you, even though both of us are working."

Nattily dressed in a turtleneck and dark jacket, the articulate Frenchman - who has a degree in visual arts from Brown University in Rhode Island - exudes a gentle, thoughtful calmness.

The 56-year-old artistic director of the French luxury house is chuffed with the Arceau Le Temps Voyageur, which features 24 time zones represented by 24 cities in a circular disk. A subdial - telling the local time - moves along this disk, like a floating satellite moving over a mystical map marked with equestrian-inspired locations.

The watch, he says, evokes thoughts of travel and time.

"If you look at the history of Hermes and the history of my family and our values, the notion of journey is really precious. And the manifestation of that has always been the object. The object is a condensation of what Hermes is about - through craft, through detail - but also the idea that the object itself is an invitation to journey."

Journey is a word he loves.

"It's not about going from point A to point B. It's about the process, experience, culture, opening your mind," says Mr Dumas, adding that one of his favourite books is The Way Of The World by Swiss writer Nicolas Bouvier.

First published in 1963, the book chronicles Bouvier's experiences when he and his artist friend Thierry Vernet set out to travel overland from their native Geneva to the Khyber Pass in Pakistan in a beat-up Fiat in 1953.

Mr Dumas' late father Jean-Louis - credited for turning Hermes into a global luxury brand when he was chairman from 1978 to 2006 - did something similar, driving from Paris to India in a Citroen 2CV in 1961 when he was 23.

The senior Dumas made lifelong friends in India and his son recalls being enthralled by the stories he told of his adventures in the country.

"India was an inspiration for my father - it was craft, it was diversity. He would visit often even though we had no operations there. On his trips to Singapore or Japan, he would always go through India to see his friends."

In fact, his father encouraged him to do a big trip on his own and said he would sponsor it.

Mr Dumas did, when he was 22, travelling from France to Japan via the then Soviet Union by land and sea. He ended up in Yokohoma in a boat, with no jetlag.

"You know, even today, I can visualise the journey. It's not easy, but you can do it. When you take the plane, it's abstract, you're travelling in space."

The trip has a direct bearing not just on his psyche, but also his career.

"You learn about yourself because you need to be brave to go into the unknown. You need to engage with foreigners who are actually very welcoming, you have to be careful yet you have to trust people. It really opens up your mind because everything - the people, the places - is new. It's hyper-stimulating for the brain."

He recalls having a pile of books with him on the sea leg of his trip.

"I reflected on what I wanted in life. In France, they have a saying that journeys shape your youth. They really do, so I always say to young people - just go and travel when you're young, it will be more complicated later when you have obligations. Youth is also a wonderful time, when you are so open-minded and absorbent."

That journey to Japan gave him an epiphany. He realised that the business his great-great-great-grandfather founded in 1837, and one he was determined not to join growing up, was "the tree in the garden which had been feeding him and nourishing his soul".

"And I just wanted to nurture that tree," says Mr Dumas, who spent eight months in a silk factory - established in the 19th century - before joining the Hermes group in 1992.

He became artistic director in 2011 after stints in operations, including five years in Hong Kong in the 1990s.

As artistic director, he signs off on every product from the luxury house. What guides him is a reverence for the brand's storied past.

"When you work for a company which is almost 200 years old, I ask myself what I can do which is different but respectful to the identity of the brand. So revisiting is what I keep telling my teams - we have to revisit Hermes, we are not starting from scratch. We have to come back to Hermes with fresh eyes," says Mr Dumas.

It is easier said than done.

"By nature, the world will always be changing, the complex is always different. But we also know that everything is cyclical. History repeats itself and you cannot invent the future if you don't explore the past," says Mr Dumas, who has three children with his wife Sophie.

"If you think you're exploring the future and you don't know the past, you're not inventing anything. You are just repeating things. Going into the past is as infinite as the future."

Proud of the creative teams he has built, he sees his main goal as "transmission" and hopes they will continue to create objects of desire.

"The new notion of desire is about longing for something that makes sense and is meaningful to you, not something which is vain.

"After all, the original meaning of desire in Latin is longing for the distant star, one that will guide you through the night."