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Made In Italy: 100 years of Italian furniture and fashion on show at National Gallery Singapore

The B&B Italia Up Armchair (1969) is an icon of the show.

SINGAPORE – In 1919, Italian luxury furniture maker Poltrona Frau released a scandalous armchair.

In place of the standard brooding gentleman, the lounging star of its poster image was a woman, smoking – her lit cigarette and louche posture transgressive for an era when women were banned from puffing in public.

“This chair was a bang, a crash, a revolution,” says Italian architect and designer Roberto Palomba, one of two curators of Abito, a new exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore.

Running from Oct 3 to 17, Abito, backed by Italy’s ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, chronicles the social ascent of women through a century of Italian fashion and furniture.

The show takes its 71-piece assemblage of chairs and clothes from the corseted 1890s to the androgynous present, showcasing the representative items of each 10- to 20-year period chronologically.

Palomba and his co-curator, architect Ludovica Serafini, have paired said scandalous chair with a box coat from 1922, the latter’s straight lines and unnipped waist a radical break from the asphyxiating corsets of the decade before.

The coat contextualises the armchair, for it was freedom from the bustier “cage” that permitted women to sit comfortably, says Palomba on a call with The Straits Times from Milan. Laced up, they could not loll.

Thus the show draws persuasive parallels between women’s empowerment and design, a field that – unlike art – has obligations to the market and function, and so “reflects the evolution of society”, suggests Palomba.

Singapore is the first stop for the travelling show following its debut at Milan Design Week in April, after which it will travel to Hong Kong and possibly the United States.

The bedrock of the show is the idea that design is communicative of culture. Only, where contemporary art shouts, design whispers, says Palomba. “It’s more difficult sometimes to catch (design’s messaging). That is why we did this show covering the last 100 years because it is important to understand the culture that produces the nice chair or skirt you see in a mall.

“When you see fashion and design (in dialogue), you understand the (societal) changes they reflect.”

It is also an opportunity to show off Italian design heft. One of the aims of the show is to promote Italian make and all the furnishings on show can be purchased directly from the featured brands.

Persuasive pairings

The sea changes of the 20th century form the meat of the exhibition, in line with the rapid gains of the women’s movement during the period. Says Palomba: “In 10 years (from 1910 to 1920), we had women go from mediaeval dress to showing her body and moving and voting and being an intellectual.

“(Before this), humankind lost 50% of our potential because we lost 50% of the population.”

Abito set up in Milan at Salone Del Mobile. PHOTO: ABITO

It was also a fertile time for fashion and design. In the 1930s to 1940s, as womenswear warmed to showing skin, furniture was stripped back in lockstep – an argument the show makes with a backless dress from Roman haute couture house Sartoria Zecca paired with the undulating metal skeleton of a Cassina LC4 Chaise Longue, co-designed by godfather of modernist architecture, Le Corbusier.

“Of course (women’s history) influenced design and fashion,” says Palomba.

The swinging 1960s are represented by floral jeans and a hippie shirt by Italian brand Fiorucci.

But the world’s first bean bag – furniture brand Zanotta’s Sacco Armchair – that was paired with the Fiorucci pieces in Milan will not travel to Singapore, and is supplanted here by a range of space age-style lamps and anatomic chairs.

The show’s commercial aim of promoting Italian design means each edition is adjusted to its host country’s tastes and distribution network of Italian brands, says Palomba.

But the curatorial narrative always carries over. Forming the backdrop in each of the 10 sections are fashion editorial-like photos shot by Palomba of women modelling the key items of the epoch.

The famous bean bag, Sacco’s Armchair, and Fiorucci’s 1970s outfit at Abito’s Milan show in April. PHOTO: ABITO

The bulbous B&B Italia Up chair, its fleshly red lumps a metaphor for the womb, is fortunately part of the Singapore catalogue. Straddling art and design, it is the chosen emblem of 1970s chaos that rejected the strictures of mid-century modernism.

From the 1980s onwards, high fashion brands Versace, Armani and Gucci feature more heavily. The 16 garments on show are from the private Quinto-Tinarelli collection, the fashion archive of Italian collectors Enrico Quinto and Paolo Tinarelli.

What the clothes say

Scrutinise the hug of a Gucci by Tom Ford dress circa 1997 and one might find an echo of the coy sensuality of 1940s womenswear, offers Palomba. “If you look closely, we go through cycles,” he says.

It is a pattern repeated in the post-war 1950s, when a yen for normality brought back traditional values and women were again consigned to “being angels of the house”, he adds.

The bustier-cage photographed by Roberto Palomba. PHOTO: ABITO

The path of women’s liberation is thus not linear and Palomba hints at the current political moment – with reproductive freedom rolled back in the US and the global rise of the manosphere – when he says the show “feels needed now”.

But the jovial architect demurs on elaborating, saying: “I don’t want to make a political statement, but I think it’s very clear we have to be conscious and respectful of every human, starting from our mothers who generate us.”

Palomba, who is from culturally matriarchal Sardinia, a Mediterranean island, brings up the example of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The first woman leader of Italy is also its longest-serving premier since World War II.

“She’s a woman from the right wing. It’s a bit strange and you can like it or not, but it is a symbol that something has changed. It’s a wall that has been broken. Italy is a very conservative culture; very Catholic – we have the Vatican, the Pope. If, even in Italy, we have a female leader from the right (when you expect that more from the left), then it’s fantastic.”

A revolution in fashion and furniture begins in the 1920s. PHOTO: ABITO

The show ends in the present day, with a genderless brown coat and, among other furnishings, an armchair designed by Palomba. A round chair that is also squarish, both feminine and masculine – the product of a “post-identitarian” age, he says.

Abito is presented in Singapore by the Embassy of Italy in collaboration with fashion title Vogue Singapore/Vogue Living.

Italy’s Ambassador to Singapore, Dante Brandi, says: “Singapore is a particularly fitting setting for an exhibition that explores the relationship between fashion, design and social change.

“The city has established itself as a major regional hub for design, architecture and fashion, with a strong presence of Italian brands, designers and creative professionals. Abito therefore offers an opportunity not only to present an important chapter of Italian cultural history, but also to open a dialogue with Singapore audiences around themes that have a wider international relevance.”

Book it/Abito

Where: Imagination Gallery, Supreme Court Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road

When: Oct 3 to 17, from 10 am to 7 pm daily

Admission: Free