This was the year it became socially acceptable to turn up for work in pyjamas.

As companies embraced working from home, dressing for the workplace shifted accordingly. Many traded in crisp office wear for casual clothing to work from home.

The comfort economy is booming in these uncomfortable times. A survey of Britain's online shoppers by e-marketplace Lovethesales found that demand for loungewear increased by 411 per cent in April and 122 per cent last month, compared with last year.

The global loungewear market is expected to generate US$37.7 billion (S$50.2 billion) in retail sales next year, according to market and consumer data company Statista.

Regionally, luxury retailer Net-a-porter saw loungewear become "the new everyday uniform and normally a last-minute add-to-bag purchase", with some brands such as Les Tien and Suzie Kondi selling out within weeks of launch, says senior fashion market editor Libby Page. "Our customers want comfort that still allows them to feel chic and excited to get dressed while working from home."

Retailers here were quick to ride the trend, with brands such as Pomelo, Uniqlo, H&M and home-grown Love, Bonito adding loungewear or sleepwear categories to their offerings.

The accelerated demand for loungewear came hand in hand with a renewed interest in activewear, as more seized the chance to work out from home.

In its first bi-annual fashion report, global resale retailer Vestiaire Collective observed a huge spike in loungewear and athleisure sales this year, with sports brands Adidas and Nike experiencing increased sales of 71 per cent and 64 per cent respectively.

Online marketplace Zalora reported a similar uptick in interest for sportswear, with shoppers spending more on sports performance and lifestyle tops. In its inaugural data insights report, it also found that activewear and loungewear had triple-digit growth in the last two quarters.

Local activewear players, including Kydra and GlowCo, have seen an increased demand for workout gear; while new labels founded this year such as Revive&Co and F Brand are muscling in for a piece of the action.