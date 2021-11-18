Louis Vuitton's rags-to-riches story now available as a novel

Louis Vuitton, L'Audacieux, written by novelist Caroline Bongrand (left), celebrates the bicentennial of the designer's birth.
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - The largely untold story of Louis Vuitton, the French designer who founded the luxury label known to millions across the world today, is getting its day in the sun in a new novel released this month.

Titled Louis Vuitton, L'Audacieux (which translates to Louis Vuitton, The Daring), the book, written in French by novelist Caroline Bongrand, celebrates the bicentennial of the designer's birth. The English translation launches across Louis Vuitton's retail networks this week, with further international editions and an audio book to follow.

