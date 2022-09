SINGAPORE – Artisans who work with French luxury house Louis Vuitton are a lucky lot, says Mr Michel Navas.

“When it goes into a new domain, it gets the very best (talents). When it wants to do shoes, it works with the best designers in Venice. When it wants to make a perfume, it goes to Grasse in the south of France – the capital of the perfume world – and gets the best nose in the world,” adds the 59-year-old master watchmaker.