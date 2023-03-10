Longines CEO Matthias Breschan: ‘You can’t make up fake stories to make your watch interesting’

BANGKOK – During the pandemic, when borders were closed, sales of Longines watches in Singapore – driven significantly by tourists from China – were affected.

“This was definitely one of the very few mistakes we made in the past,” says Longines chief executive Matthias Breschan. “We neglected in some places the domestic market, and we should never forget that the domestic market is always the priority.“

Local consumers, he adds, will stop thinking about the brand if the collections they find in their stores cater only to tourists who may have different tastes.

“It was for us an alert,” he says, adding that it prompted Longines to revisit and adapt its marketing strategies – from advertising campaigns to brand ambassadors to even product displays – to better address local needs.

The Swiss watchmaker’s efforts paid off.

“When you compare (the sales figures) of 2022 with 2021, we managed to achieve 2019 numbers, even without tourists in many markets,” says Mr Breschan in a meeting room at the Four Seasons Hotel in Bangkok, after presenting Longines’ 2023 novelties to regional press and retailers.

The pandemic also accelerated Longines’ dive into e-commerce, he adds.

“When I arrived in Longines (in July 2020), we had e-commerce in maybe six or seven markets,” says the head honcho who, before Longines, managed two other Swatch Group watch brands – Rado for nine years and Hamilton for seven.

“Within one year, we rolled it out to all the subsidiaries worldwide, so we now have e-commerce in more than 30 markets.“

After a spike, online sales have stabilised as the world gets back to normal. But Mr Breschan says the online-offline model is here to stay because it serves the brand well.

“You go online to make a selection because you have everything there. And when you go to the bricks-and-mortar store, your selected products are ready for you to touch and feel because buying a watch is a very emotional experience.”

The pandemic has been an interesting period for the tall and congenial Vienna School of Economics graduate.