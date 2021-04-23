CHERRY ON TOP

Blame the late Brazilian samba singer-actress Carmen Miranda - known for her signature fruit hat outfit she wore in her films - if you must. But there is no denying the delightful nostalgia of fruit-themed jewellery.

Add the accessory to your everyday wardrobe for a touch of cheer and whimsy, and pile on strands of beads if you want to go all fiesta chica.

ON THE FLIP SIDE

Flip-flops or thongs are no longer for just the beach or a quick pop to the shops.

Stella McCartney, Kenzo and Valentino have put their spin on the casual footwear - be it meadow flowers for a free-spirited take, a cushier rainbow-hued sole for ultimate comfort, or rock studs for a fancy detail.

SPRING KNITS

Knits are not only meant for the cold. A light and bright spaghetti-strap top or mini dress worn by itself lends a cute peekaboo effect, while pairing it with other wardrobe classics offers a personable twist.

SHEER DELIGHT

A lightness of being is what this season has to offer with its array of sheer looks that serve up romance in spades. Fendi paired a streamlined frock with a bodysuit in a contrasting hue (above), while Loewe presented a dress with a white overlay that enveloped the body like a cloud.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Live vicariously through your clothes with feather-trimmed separates that fly in the face of these travel-less days.

Pair it with a duvet-like coat like at Fendi or embody bohemia in a luxurious Saint Laurent robe-dress.

FANCY THIS

Get ready for your next Zoom meeting with the season's offering of statement collars that add oomph to your ensemble - both on screen and off. Whether it is a Victorian-esque high, ruffled collar for a formal look, or an oversize panel-like one for a more rustic effect, they guarantee unforgettable face time.

PRETTY LITTLE THINGS

Anklets are having a resurgence and it is time to strap on some feet bling.

Take your cue from Versace and dress up your heels with a gilded chain, or opt for a darling lace-like sparkler from Miu Miu.

LET LOOSE

Get comfy with this season's trousers, which are relaxed and hang off the hips.

At Chanel, the roomy number was balanced with a tiny bandeau, while Tod's revisited the 1980s with an update on parachute pants.

TAKE A BOW

Pussybows add instant charm to the most casual of looks.

Use one to complete a scene-stealing Victorian blouse with puff sleeves, or add truant schoolgirl vibes through a velvet number.

WATER PARADE

Save the turtles and ditch plastic mineral water bottles for one of these multi-use bottles and holders, which are as stylish as they are practical.

CHAIN REACTION

Hermes' newest Nantucket timepiece sees the House melding two of the brand's icons into a modern work.

Henri d'Origny's distinctive silhouette, created in 1991, is now paired with an update of Robert Dumas' 1938 Chaine d'ancre bracelet. The result is a watch that exudes subtle luxury and elegance.

IN THE CLEAR

See-through acetate frames are perfect for people wanting an understated look without having to compromise on style.

Add a touch of mystery with tinted ones that drip with retro-chic fun.