SINGAPORE - Few small businesses can claim to have stayed in the same shop unit for 87 years. VSS Varusai Mohamed & Sons has staked its spot at 719 North Bridge Road, in the heart of Kampong Glam, since 1934.

But its owners and staff will bid a bittersweet farewell to the space at the end of the month, when the store shifts next door. They are moving out due to rental issues including rising costs, says third-generation assistant manager Fauzia Rani, who is in her 30s.