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Lavish trips and celebrity contact: The rise of the Very Important Customer in luxury retail

(From left) Sherry Ang at a Dior show in Paris; and Ang with Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh at Lake Como in Italy, with Dior.

SINGAPORE – The invitations come every year. For luxury fashion’s top clients, each hand-lettered envelope is the start of opulent expeditions to catch fashion shows abroad on all-expenses-paid trips hosted by brands.

Meals at Michelin-starred joints, chauffeur service and five-star hotel stays are customary, along with some culturally exciting activity like a private tour of a museum closed to the public for that purpose.

Sherry Ang, a regular guest, says: “From private airport transfers to having a dedicated staff member travel with us, almost like a personal assistant, the whole experience is incredibly seamless. You don’t have to think about logistics, they’ve planned everything for you,” says Ang.

The entrepreneur in her late 30s is a Very Important Customer (VIC) of Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton, among others.

Her luxury exploits have opened doors to extra special perks, like a visit to Chanel’s watches and fine jewellery factory in Geneva, and dinners with an Arnault – the family in charge of luxury conglomerate LVMH – and the founder of high-end Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille . Most recently, she was invited to Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2027 show presented at The Frick in New York.

These eye-popping treats for VICs have intensified in recent years, as the luxury sector becomes increasingly dependent on a few big spenders amid a contracting market.

According to professional services firm KPMG’s 2025 industry report, VICs account for less than 2 per cent of customers but generate close to 40 per cent of revenue, making them a critical growth factor for many luxury brands. The upshot is that courting and keeping this well-heeled class have become brand imperatives.

Battle lines in the industry have been redrawn accordingly.

Instead of competing purely on product, brands are ramping up exceptional customer experiences by way of exclusive events and previews, trips like Ang’s Parisian sojourns to the front row of fashion shows, invitation-only shopping, more solicitous service, celebrity interaction and – for the highest tier of spenders – experiences that “money can’t buy”.

(From left) Sherry Ang in Finland for ice drifting with Swiss watch brand Richard Mille; and Ang with Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere at the brand’s Cruise 2027 show in New York. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF SHERRY ANG

The most successful of these engagements are tailored to a VIC’s interests. One VIC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, is an avowed fan of celebrity. Through brand events, the housewife in her 50s has got “up close and personal” with K-pop idols Chanyeol and Sehun of boy band EXO fame, and actresses Penelope Cruz and Elizabeth Debicki.

In May, while in New York for Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2027 show, she watched as her daughter “had the best time dancing” with rapper and singer-songwriter Jaden Smith.

The VIC, who spends six figures a year with Louis Vuitton, says: “These are the experiences that I find money cannot buy. If money could buy them, I can go any time myself. But if the brand can provide this kind of privilege for its VICs, it makes me want to be one.”

“These are the perks that make us feel better, and why I support this brand and not another.”

More VICs, fewer buyers?

Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2027 collection show at The Frick in New York City on May 20. PHOTO: REUTERS

The figure of the high-rolling VIC is not new, but the formalisation of the category began some 10 years ago and spiked in the last three to five, Gogo Cheng, founder and managing director of global client loyalty consultancy Gogo Cheng Consulting, reckons.

She attributes it to a leaner luxury client base in which brand relationships with clients become their key competitive edge, she says. “We often say the brands that win loyalty do not have better products, because if you look at that price point, you can’t say one product is better than the other.” Closing the deal comes down to connections.

Conventional wisdom reserves the VIC title for a brand’s top 1 to 2 per cent of spenders, but businesses are beginning to look beyond the uppermost echelon. Cheng says brands are expanding privileges to the top 5 or even 10 per cent.

“That’s to do with the shrinking of aspirational luxury clients in the last few years,” she says, referring to the decline in entry-level, one-off sales.

With fewer customers in stores, brands see the sense of investing in the loyalty of a bigger slice of regular spenders.

“The 1 per cent could protect up to 30 per cent of revenue, but what about 70 per cent?” says Cheng, who has headed client departments at Louis Vuitton and Burberry in her more than 20 years of working in the luxury sector.

This means a VIC system can be tiered, with differentiated benefits, though the levels tend to be “unspoken”.

Gogo Cheng at TedxUST event in November 2024. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GOGO CHENG

She splits VIC perks into four categories.

First, accessibility, the early viewing of products or exclusive goods tailor-made for clients, and private shopping appointments.

Second, service, which begins from a dedicated salesperson and can extend to dry cleaning after sales.

Third, experiences like events, fashion shows and unique excursions to such exotic locales as closed-to-the-public chateaus for French brands or obscure craft villages for Italian ones.

Fourth, recognition, in bespoke touches that come from deep knowledge of a client – like booking hotel rooms, or cars numbered 777 for superstitious guests when hosting them on trips .

Valentino Rockstud Salon Singapore was a one-day-only event in May for VICs that spotlit the brand’s new rockstud pumps at The Arts House at the Old Parliament. PHOTO: VALENTINO

At the same time, brands are realising that even non-VICs need more attention.

Says Cheng: “The way that brands treat and take care of the top 1 per cent is actually very applicable to everyday customers that walk into a store, so the savvier brands now start to think about how to apply those relationship skills and clienteling ability, not just for the very few ones, but to everyone that walks through their doors.”

She adds: “In the past, brands had a lot of traffic so they focused only on the VICs because it was enough to just build relationships at the top; the lower tiers would take care of themselves. (They) would always have new customers coming in to buy wallets and handbags, but that’s no longer a reality.”

But how did this disproportionate spending model become the norm?

Guillaume Sachet, partner of corporate transformation at KPMG Singapore, says most of luxury brands’ growth between 2019 and 2023 actually came from price increases rather than higher sales volumes, citing KPMG’s 2025 “Luxury in the midst of change” report.

Since 2019, leading brands have raised prices by approximately 54 per cent. The result is that entry-level goods have become less accessible. It is an intentional growth strategy that relies more heavily on wealthier consumers, who will continue purchasing even in times of economic uncertainty.

K-pop idol Hwasa performed at Valentino Salon Singapore in May. PHOTO: VALENTINO

To court them, VIC programmes have had to become more gilded, in line with luxury consumption becoming more experience-led.

He says: “More broadly, luxury is evolving beyond ownership. It is increasingly about belonging to a privileged ecosystem encompassing access, belonging and experience. Value is increasingly derived from the ecosystem of services and experiences, beyond the product itself.”

Asked if the situation has become too lopsided, he says luxury still needs to rely on being aspirational to a wider audience to stay relevant.

“Ultimately, the strongest brands are likely to be those that maintain exclusivity at the top while creating meaningful and credible pathways for new consumers to engage with the brand.”

Across more tiers

The concept of the VIC is now larger than luxury. Special treatment of a brand’s most loyal customers has trickled down the price scale, adopted by the likes of premium skincare brand mtm Labo and activewear label Alo Yoga.

The Singapore franchise of Japanese brand mtm labo began offering monthly wellness workshops post-pandemic that lean “Zen and mindful”, managing director Kelly Keak says. These include art jamming, music box painting and yoga sessions.

Diamond tier members, the brand’s biggest spenders, attend for free. Mtm labo declined to reveal the qualification criteria.

The workshops were introduced as a client perk in response to changing customer demographics and appetites, she adds – proof that a broad swathe of retail consumption is increasingly experience-led.

The mtm labo Lunar Bloom Box Workshop in 2023. PHOTO: MTM LABO

“In the early days, our clients didn’t need as much from us in terms of programmes. A lot of it was simply the relationship. They would come in to destress and share what was going on at home while we did their treatments.

“Over time, that evolved. Clients appreciate more hands-on experiences, which make them feel engaged. We have evolved with our clients, and are creating more experiences that they look forward to.”

It is also a conscious attempt to build community around the brand, which marks 23 years here in 2026, and a way to go beyond the transactional provision of facial treatments and skincare.

“Mtm Labo (has) become a community space where clients bring friends and family, make new connections, and spend time together doing things that are good for a peaceful mental reset,” adds Keak.

Cheng, commenting on the spread of the VIC model beyond luxury borders, boils it down to the rise of the “relationship economy”, a phenomenon applicable across all sectors and price points.

Alo Yoga's exclusive yoga class at Raffles Hotel. PHOTO: BAM VISUALS

What it means is that across all industries, acquiring new customers is going to be more expensive than retaining existing ones.

“Getting new clients and making sure you get the right ones will probably need a lot of advertisements to build brand awareness,” she says.

“But if you build a VIC club, a community, and make your existing clients come back and spend more with you, or just talk about you, and you scale this and do it well, that’s your most powerful branding for your business.”

Still, the bells and whistles can go only so far.

Luxury VIC Ang is emphatic. When choosing where to spend her money, she is product first. “It always starts with the product itself – I have to genuinely like the brand’s style and design.”

Here are three key ways brands across different tiers are capturing the crucial VIC market.

1. Celebrity encounters

Pursuit Of Jade actress Tian Xiwei (right) at the Gucci store in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on May 22. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Access to celebrity is becoming a common VIC perk as famous brand ambassadors become fixtures at events.

The stars tend to be friendly to brand guests at closed-door events, away from prying eyes, says a VIC who prefers not to be named.

In May, scores of Gucci VICs got to meet and greet Tian Xiwei – lead actress of viral C-drama chart-topper Pursuit Of Jade (2026) – at the brand’s Marina Bay Sands flagship store for the launch of the Generation Gucci collection.

Tian took group pictures with the clients in a private room even before she spoke to the media.

Downstairs, sales associates were on hand to introduce the collection’s wares as guests awaited Tian’s arrival, homing in on the influence of the archives on new creative director Demna’s second collection for the house.

The Generation Gucci collection was first presented as a look-book of an imaginary Gucci show shot by the house’s new creative director Demna. PHOTO: GUCCI

Cocktails served by smartly dressed waiters, doormen, a guestlist of clients and local artistes, and a busy photographer snapping away at arrivals gave the event a glamorous air. It was not open to the public, though fans of Tian thronged three levels of Marina Bay Sands to catch a glimpse of the actress.

That same month, Valentino VICs were treated to a performance by K-pop singer-songwriter Hwasa of Mamamoo. They got to meet the idol and take pictures with her.

Her set was part of a private party for some 350 clients and industry insiders that closed out the Italian brand’s one-day-only salon experience at The Arts House at the Old Parliament. Drinks were event exclusives by hip New Bahru spot Bar Bon Funk.

The event transformed a room in the historic building into a 1950s department store corner, with a punchy cyan carpet and tiered displays of its updated Rockstud pumps under a sign that read “Rockstud Salon”. The glinting low tables and reclining folding chairs were specially sourced for the occasion.

Another room spotlit the brand’s Panthea bag. Guests were guided to pick out cards and clues that revealed more about the signature “it” bag’s make and heritage.

Singapore was the first South-east Asian destination for the salon that later travelled to Bangkok.

VIC Sherry Ang with actress Anya Taylor-Joy at a Dior show in Paris. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SHERRY ANG

2. Private shopping

Invitation-only or appointment-based shopping is core to the luxury VIC experience. Most brands have a lounge or hidden salon in its bigger boutiques for its regulars. Discretion is the key here for clients who might prefer to shop in casual clothes they prefer not to be seen in, or for more liberated conversations with friends or sales associates without fear of eavesdroppers.

The newest lounge on the circuit is the J.P Club at Italian luxury brand Tod’s new Takashimaya boutique, opening on July 9.

The 33 sq m space is concealed behind double walnut doors and designed to feel more homely than a standard VIP room, with details such as a white marble fireplace and a marble countertop bar.

Its domestic feel is in line with the new boutique’s more intimate concept. While drinks are served at the lounge, the space is meant less for rest and more for private clienteling, or service, to create a personal shopping experience.

Tod's J.P Club lounge. PHOTO: TOD’S

Louis Vuitton takes private shopping to another level with a by-invite-only boutique.

In 2024, it opened an uber-exclusive store in Ngee Ann City, modelled after a Parisian apartment – the first in the region to debut its then-new Apartment concept.

Called Apartment, the 690 sq m space is divided into an exhibition area, the Main Hall and Gallery – evoking a spacious home foyer – and three salons that can each be closed off for a yet more private shopping experience.

More than a store, it also features an exhibition space for archival pieces and trunks suspended with hot-air balloons that hark back to the brand’s origins as a trunk maker. This discovery space precedes the shopping, which begins in the Main Hall and leads into the salons.

The Louis Vuitton Apartment entrance with trunks suspended with hot-air balloons. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

Singapore touches lightly break up the Frenchness of the place. Alongside bespoke furniture created by French artists and designers is a frangipani tree motif that pays tribute to Singapore’s garden city moniker.

Frangipani trees handmade from plaster are placed in each corner of the Main Hall while a focal wall featuring another frangipani tree takes centre stage in the first and main women’s salon.

Apartment is located directly above Louis Vuitton’s public boutique in Ngee Ann City, its largest dedicated women’s store in Singapore.

Louis Vuitton Apartment’s Main Hall and Gallery. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

More transient experiences, similar to Valentino’s Rockstud Salon, are also intensifying.

In January, French luxury fashion house Celine presented its Spring/Summer 26 collection at a Cluny Hill bungalow for its VICs to browse. The venue was selected to evoke the runway’s original mood.

It was the first offsite presentation of the collection in South-east Asia, and naturally, not open to the public.

3. Exclusive activities

An mtm labo yoga workshop at Pan Pacific Orchard. PHOTO: MTM LABO

Community-building events are especially popular with non-luxury brands.

These are not sales sessions, but an opportunity for brands to get to know their clients better and foster friendship among buyers, says Keak of mtm labo.

The brand holds monthly wellness workshops with a creative bent and some ad-hoc ones, like a blouse painting workshop in collaboration with local artist Phuay Li Ying.

Phuay’s label World of Ying had designed a Chinese New Year collection of blouses inspired by the botanical extracts in mtm labo’s skincare treatments. VICs were invited to a workshop where the artisan-founder of the brand guided them in painting those florals on tops.

An mtm labo Wearable Art Masterclass by World of Ying and mtm labo in January. PHOTO: MTM LABO

The biggest gathering was a yoga class at the sky garden of Pan Pacific Orchard. After the session, clients visited experiential stations that took them through framing dried flowers to custom-blending a car scent with essential oils from mtm labo’s treatments , all while nibbling on catered canapes .

Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based activewear brand Alo Yoga, which opened its first Singapore store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands in 2025, holds exclusive monthly yoga and wellness classes for its top customers, who are said to spend thousands on activewear a month to make it to the list .

So far, these sessions have taken place in grand and unlikely venues like the Oceanarium at Resorts World Sentosa and Raffles Hotel.