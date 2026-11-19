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K-pop star Tzuyu in Owndays’ Air frames ($218) with the new PhotoGlow lenses.

Twice’s Tzuyu will be at Ion Orchard on Nov 30 for Off Stage With Tzuyu, an event by Owndays celebrating her new role as its regional ambassador.

The K-pop star fronts the Japanese eyewear brand’s latest South-east Asian campaign, which showcases four eyewear collections.

For a sleek, contemporary look, there is +Niche ($240), whose minimalist frames feature subtle metallic accents. The titanium K.Moriyama frames ($205) offer a more classic, understated style.

For everyday comfort, the ultra-light Air frames ($218) are made with flexible resin. Tzuyu pairs them with PhotoGlow, the brand’s newest lenses, whose soft gradient tint along the lower edge acts as a subtle beauty filter. They come in Petal Pink, Amber Orange and Sunset Orange.

The Snap frames ($238) come with magnetic clip-on sunglass lenses. PHOTO: OWNDAYS

For days out, Snap ($238) comes with magnetic clip-on lenses that turn the spectacles into sunglasses.

Fans hoping for a photo with the star have to spend at least $200 nett on selected Tzuyu Picks frames or PhotoGlow lenses in a single transaction by Nov 25. Five ballot winners will each get a Polaroid with her at the event.

Info: On Nov 30 at Level 1 Atrium, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn. Ballot details are on Owndays Singapore’s Instagram account.

Hermes conjures up Christmas magic at Raffles City

The Hermes Perfume & Beauty pop-up at Raffles City, part of the mall's Could It Be Magic Christmas campaign. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY SINGAPORE

An Hermes Perfume & Beauty pop-up is the centrepiece of Could It Be Magic, Raffles City’s Christmas campaign.

It is inspired by artist Jonathan Burton’s festive illustration of the Hermes workshop, in which a workbench becomes a musical instrument and an elf balances atop a tower of hats. That whimsical scene is recreated in a red workshop facade lined with bulbs.

Inside, Hermes beauty advisers offer personalised recommendations. Visitors can spot the illustration’s hidden details in the Illusion Exquise mini game to win a complimentary gift, and pose at the Polaroid photocall. On selected days, there are candy canes, gift engraving and ornament-making workshops, too.

Hermes fragrances and festive gift sets at the pop-up. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY SINGAPORE

Elsewhere in the mall, coffee lovers have until Nov 22 to visit Starbucks’ Bearista Holiday Experience, home to Singapore’s first Starbucks Cold Foam Customisation Bar. It serves a locally inspired Kaya Toast Cold Foam with buttery croutons. Outside, an 8m-tall Star Bearista inflatable, dressed as a Christmas tree, greets shoppers.

Hosting at home? Fairmont Singapore’s Christmas at Home pop-up (Nov 18 to Dec 25) has festive roasts, handcrafted sweets and gifts, as well as commemorative teddy bears sold in support of Make-A-Wish Singapore.

Info: Till Dec 31 at Art Square and Fashion Walkway, Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road

Escentials’ holiday pop-up gets a festive refresh

The Escentials Holiday Pop-Up at the Level 1 atrium of Ion Orchard runs till Nov 22. PHOTO: ESCENTIALS

Fragrance lovers who have already visited the Escentials Holiday Pop-Up at Ion Orchard have reason to return.

On Nov 13, the niche beauty retailer brought in a new line-up of fragrance and beauty brands for the pop-up’s final stretch, bringing the total to more than 30 labels across its run.

Set in a blush-toned pavilion in the mall’s atrium till Nov 22, it showcases the latest holiday collections from the houses it carries.

The pop-up carries fragrance, haircare and beauty labels from Solferino Paris, Slip and D.S. & Durga. PHOTO: ESCENTIALS

Gifting a bottle this Christmas? Make it personal with complimentary engraving on any fragrance purchased on Nov 21.

Those keen to learn more about scent can sign up for a series of masterclasses.

Kilian Paris holds its own Christmas masterclass on Nov 19, where participants can discover the house’s icons and holiday collection before making a festive bauble to take home.

On Nov 20, Essential Parfums’ Asia-Pacific area manager leads an interactive fragrance discovery session. Slots are limited.

Info: Till Nov 22 at Level 1 Atrium, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn. Masterclass sign-ups at escentials.com/pages/holiday-popup

Clean beauty pioneer bareMinerals lands in Singapore

The bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer ($65) comes in nine shades. PHOTO: BAREMINERALS

Make-up that is good for your skin? That is the promise of bareMinerals, which has arrived in Singapore nearly three decades after it pioneered the clean beauty movement.

Founded in 1995, the brand built its name on mineral-powered formulas that combine the benefits of skincare with the coverage of make-up. All its products are vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested.

Leading the launch is the Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer ($65), which the brand says is the No. 1 tinted moisturiser in the US.

It works as a moisturiser, skin tint and SPF30 mineral sunscreen, with hyaluronic acid for a dewy glow. The oil-free formula is made with 98% naturally derived ingredients and comes in nine shades.

To set it, there is the Original Mineral Veil Setting Powder ($65), a talc-free, translucent loose powder that absorbs excess oil and blurs pores and fine lines, with no flashback in photos.

To finish, the Gen Nude Powder Blush ($46) adds a wash of colour, while the cushiony Dewy Lip Gloss-Balm ($39) gives lips a sheer shine and leaves them feeling softer and smoother over time. Each comes in five shades.

Info: Available on Shopee, Lazada and Zalora