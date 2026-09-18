K-actress Han So-hee wears Charles & Keith in Korean remake of Hollywood film The Intern

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Han So Hee wears the Gael Studded Convertible Kitten-Heel Knee-High Boots (left), and carries the Kerry Top Handle Satchel Bag.

SINGA P ORE - South Korean actress Han So-hee is dressed in Singapore accessories label Charles & Keith in The Intern, the new Korean remake of the 2015 Hollywood comedy-drama of the same name.

The film, which opened in South Korea on Sept 16, stars Han as Sun-woo, the young chief executive of a fashion start-up, and veteran actor Choi Min-sik as Ki-ho, a retired worker who joins her company as a senior intern.

Directed by Kim Do-young, it is based on American film-maker Nancy Meyers’ English-language version, which starred Anne Hathaway as fashion e-commerce entrepreneur Jules Ostin and Robert De Niro as senior intern Ben Whittaker.

Han So-hee wears Charles & Keith’s Loren Textured Platform Sandals in a scene from The Intern. PHOTO: CHARLES & KEITH

While the original was set in New York, the South Korean remake adapts the workplace story to incorporate contemporary Korean workplace culture and generational differences. Han has said she drew inspiration from friends working in offices and start-ups while developing her character.

Fashion is also central to Han’s character. In The Intern, she wears five pieces from Charles & Keith: the Loren Textured Platform Sandals ($65.90), Gael Studded Convertible Kitten-Heel Knee-High Boots, Buckle-Strap Slouchy Tote Bag, Axel Faux Sueded Bowling Bag and Kerry Top Handle Satchel Bag. Apart from the Loren sandals, the other four items are not yet available to purchase.

It is not the 32-year-old K-star’s first time wearing the Singapore brand, which named her a global brand ambassador in 2023. In 2024, Han was featured in Charles & Keith’s L’initial campaign, where she donned a leather shoulder bag and monogram tie-around ballet flats from the collection.